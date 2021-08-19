In A Crowd Of Captain Americas, Captain Carter Is MCU’s Future

After the first episode, it’s evident that Captain Carter is more capable of leading the Guardians of Multiverse than Captain America. Marvel is always up to something to keep their fans engrossed and let their brain function at the maximum speed. First, they brought the idea of a multiverse, a sacred timeline, and variants with Loki. Now, once they have planted that possibility in the heads of the MCU fans they are all set to explore that multiverse.

"A single choice created a whole new hero" 💥 Experience the first episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf on @DisneyPlus and get ready for a new episode next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/kiisEhuvQk — What If…? (@whatifofficial) August 12, 2021

Exploring the multiverse would be something a normal brain would think, but MCU will be shortly introducing the Guardians of the Multiverse. MCU’s latest tv series What If…? has made its premiere on Hotstar and has started taking the bar higher from where Loki, Sylvie, and Mobius left.

Related: What If…?: Every Alternate Character You Need To Know

Peggy Carter becomes the super-soldier

The first episode of What if…? brought the idea of making Agent Carter the super-soldier and not Steve Rogers to life. Instead of Steve, she took the superhuman serum and transformed it into a super-soldier.

In the first episode, the Red Skull uses the tesseract to summon an octopus-like monster, “champion of Hydra”, though the first thing that champion did was to crush the Red Skull. Eventually, Captain Carter had to fight that monster and go along with it into the space portal.

The most appealing part of the episode comes after this when Captain Carter lands 70 years ahead in time right in front of Nick Fury and Hawkeye, showing that the infinity stones are still important in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tesseract is what can be used to travel through time and space.

Captain Carter will “Assemble” the Guardians of the Multiverse

The entire show is set to discover alternate timelines where the superheroes would have existed differently. For example, a world in which T‘Challa was taken by Yondu as a child to the stars, or the one we just witnessed, where Peggy Carter will become the super-soldier.

Peggy Carter has not only become Captain Carter but her boldness and sheer will right in the first episode are enough to believe that she is more capable of saying “Assemble” than anyone else.

So, she will be the one to lead the Guardians of the Multiverse and this will be spectacular in its own way. Marvel is yet to explore the idea of a woman leading the Avengers. Captain Carter has a lot to prove and convince the MCU fans that she is not Captain America but Captain Carter.

Foundation of Guardians of the Multiverse

The multiverse effect will lay the foundation of the Guardians of the Multiverse. What If…? Trailer has already confirmed the superhero team, Guardians of the Multiverse, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa as the new Star-Lord, Black Widow, Gamora, Black Panther’s Erik Killmonger, Thor, and Doctor Strange.

All the episodes were assumed to be stand-alone but by the end of the first episode, it has become evident that the show will be connected and will lead towards the formation of the Guardians of the Multiverse. The show will serve as an integral part of all the MCU upcoming movies, and it has a reason why it has come out just after the Loki series.

What if…? will lead the fans through the multiversal effect and connect somewhere into Doctor Strange the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man 3. It will become even more interesting to see how Marvel will connect everything in season 2 of What If…?

The multiversal journey will continue in the next episode which releases on Disney+ on Wednesday, 18th August 2021.