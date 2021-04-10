Fan’s Were Right To Hate The New Captain America John Walker

The 4th episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier gets deep inside the super-soldier-serum havoc and the very symbol of Captain America.

Episode 4 of Falcon and Winter Soldier takes a deep dive into the super-soldier situation and clears a lot of doubts for us all. The arcs of many characters, especially Captain America, show a change from what they were in the past. Here are the highlights of the 4th episode.

Watch: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier episode 4 | New Captain America with super strength scenes

Bucky is Free

Ayo, second in command of the Dora Milaje, was the one who “tested” if the Winter Soldier was still alive in Bucky. After repeating the same words that worked as a pattern to turn on the Winter Soldier psyche, Bucky managed to get through although with quite some discomfort. And throughout the time Ayo repeated those words, Bucky had a painful flashback of all his experiences as the Winter Soldier, right from the killings of the Starks to the events of Captain America: Winter Soldier to those of Civil War and more. All this proves that he has come to terms with his past and the words that controlled him no longer do so. A test that ended with tears rolling down his eyes.

#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #BuckyBarnes SPOILER ALERT!



Thinking about the acting here, you can feel everything through his eyes. The relief when he realized that the words didn't work on him… Bucky Barnes is finally free. pic.twitter.com/hTz7OXwPnk — Sebastian Stan Daily (@sebstansupport) April 9, 2021

Karli Morgenthau Talks to Sam

For whatever it means, Karli is not on the path of killing. However, if she needs to, she will not hesitate. She tries to make Sam understand that she is fighting for the likes of him and Sam agrees too. But for Sam, Karli’s methods aren’t right. The conversation does give a brief glimpse into the character of Karli. She is fighting for what is right but not the way it should be fought. And from the likes of it, she too is looking for “peace in our time.”

Bucky Faces Captain America

Something that has decades of past behind it, just turned on its head when Bucky stood in front of John Walker. This scene does turn us silent for a few moments as we see Bucky come in the path of Captain America AKA John Walker. There is not much to talk about in this scene but a lot to think and reminisce about. Steve and Bucky always had each other’s back but here the Winter Soldier comes blocks the way of Captain America: an irony unlike any other.

Serums Destroyed?

When Karli tries to escape from being arrested by Walker, Zemo tries to kill her. However, he only achieves destroying the super-soldier serums. However, one tube was still left and this is what Walker quietly recovered and kept on himself without anyone’s notice, not even Lemar’s (Battlestar). And with all the super-soldier drama that is going on around him, it is only natural for him to feel how it would be to be one himself. And while analyzing the bottle, he clearly feels this way.

John Walker Meets Dora Milaje

// #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #FalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

“the dora milaje have jurisdiction wherever the dora milaje find themselves to be” pic.twitter.com/XJyz5X3TL2 — lem (wylan van eck’s bf) (@kazsleo) April 9, 2021

When Ayo and one of her peers return to capture Zemo, they meet Captain America aka John Walker. The fight that follows only seems to “mock” Walker in his own eyes. He is proven weak and an amateur in front of the Dora Milaje. And just after they leave, he exclaims, “They weren’t even super-soldiers.” This further shows how ashamed he feels about it. More so, maybe because he is Captain America and he is supposed to be strong.

This is further clear when in the very next scene, Walker asks Lemar if he would take the serum given the chance. To this Lemar says yes. Next, when Walker asks Lemar about himself, he again agrees, saying that power makes a person more of himself and Walker deserved it.

All this seemed to make Walker more desperate for the serum and he was only searching for reasons or excuses to take the serum.

A Bloodied Shield

#FalconAndWinterSoldier #tfatws episode 4 spoilers

,

,

the serum made john walker go from bad to worse in less than a day bye pic.twitter.com/FIQlHohdjw — zach (@civiiswar) April 9, 2021

The last fight scene seems to say that Walker has already taken the super soldier serum. He has increased strength which was not so earlier. And when Lemar dies, or so it seems, Walker finally loses his cool. He runs after Karli’s friend and contrary to everyone’s expectations, kills the guy. This is something that nobody saw coming. More so, because Captain America (or you may say Steve Rogers) never killed anyone, or well, anyone that we know of. But Walker kills the guy with the shield, the very mantel that is the symbol of the first avenger. This is symbolic of the fact that the character of Captain America has thus been strewn with blood. And the last shot of the 4th episode ends with Walker and the bloodied shield. Way to end the episode, Marvel!