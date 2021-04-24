It’s A Bird…It’s A Plane…But It’s Not Superman — It Was Always Captain America

In the final episode of the TFATWS, Sam finally yields the shield as Captain America. And in a final turn of events, ends meet and new characters come to light.

The 6th episode of TFATWS brought an end to everything it led up to. Sam and Bucky both find peace with their conscience. John Walker becomes more than just a soldier. And the world gets its new Captain America. However, it is not the end as Agent Carter still has plans.

Watch: Captain America Brings in Karli | The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

The New Captain America

Finally, what Steve Rogers wanted happens. His dear friend Sam, whom he passed on his shield to, yields it and the world calls him Captain America. Isaiah Bradley smiles as he, along with us, sees Sam talk to the world governments about a common struggle that the world faces and how we need to fight it together. One cannot help but notice Steve’s shadow in Sam’s voice, that of power of truth. Captain America lives.

cw // the falcon and the winter soldier spoilers #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier

Sam's monologue singlehandedly brings this movie up from a 10/10 to a god damn masterpiece

Karli Morgenthau is Dead

They say you may aim for a better world, but if your means are wrong, then the world is better without you. This seems to be what happened to Karli Morgenthau. She dreamed of “one world, one people” but her means weren’t justified. And finally, she dies at the hands of Sharon Carter. But it is clear that her people live to continue what she started. This is evident when a cop whispered their motto into the ears of one of Karli’s peers moments before they entered into a van which would take them to jail. The van blew up a few seconds later thereby killing them and avoiding any leak of plans that would result from their interrogation.

Great dialogues from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier which are fitting in present scenario according to me.





John Walker Works With Captain America and Winter Soldier

This was a treat to watch. Sam, Bucky and John working together was the perfect ending to the relationship they shared with each other. John finally made peace with the two and realized that there is a lot more at stake than his futile ego. “It’s been a long day” and only working together can help.

Upon Contessa de Fontaine offering John a new job, he takes it up and we get what was long time coming, the U.S Agent. With his new black suit, John (Wyatt Russel) certainly looks dapper and cool. However, we know that Val is upto no good and we have to wait to see what use she puts him into.

Bucky Finds Himself

From the very first episode, we saw Bucky regret his deeds as the Winter Soldier. And he was never able to forgive himself for what he did. His therapist told him to make peace with the families of those he killed as it was the only way for him to move forward in life. And in the last episode, we finally see him do it and make peace with his conscience. He thanks his therapist for help him and gives her the book with the names of those he wronged. All the names were struck off thereby showing that he reached out to them all.

The Legacy of Isaiah Bradley

Isaiah Bradley never got what he deserved. And Sam made sure he did. All the sacrifices he made, all the pain he went through, the world needs to know it. And Sam took care of this by putting Isaiah Bradley’s name alongside Steve Rogers (along with his statue) at what seems to be the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. (the same place that Steve used to visit often). The plate of Isaiah Bradley begins, “Isaiah Bradley is an American hero whose name went unknown for too long.” And thus Steve Rogers smiles “from the moon.” The scene where a sobbing Isaiah hugs Sam is truly one of the most emotional scenes of the series. And a toast to history that goes back decades.

#thefalconandthewintersoldier spoilers





Sharon Carter is Power Broker

Sharon Carter is reinstated by the government but that is the least of what she had in mind. The mid-credits scene showed Sharon calling someone to prepare for buyers as a lot of new “government secrets, prototype weapons” and more. A lot is about to go down. How? We have to wait for that.