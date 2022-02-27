Captain America Is Not The Winter Soldier’s Favourite Avenger Anymore

Bucky and Captain America’s deep friendship was quite evident in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in a recent interview, Sebastian Stan aka Bucky revealed that Captain America was not his favourite Avenger!

Bucky doesn’t like Captain America! Sounds weird, right? Apparently, Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Soldier in the MCU doesn’t like Captain America. Instead, his favourite Avenger is Chris Evans. Stan and Evans are also known to be good friends off-screen. Last year, during the promotional tour of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, he went into head-on competition with his co-star Anthony Mackie to see who the best friends with Chris were? While Mackie came out victorious, everyone knew how close Stan and Evans are both on-screen and off-screen.

Stan is all set to play a key role in the upcoming Hulu series ‘Pam &Tommy’ but his biggest claim to fame still remains his role as the anti-hero turned superhero Bucky in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has played the role in 5 MCU films so far. The number climbs up to 7 if we are taking the famous Marvel post-credit scenes in question. However, last year’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ saw him playing the lead role for the first time as Bucky.

In a recent interview during the promotions of ‘Pam & Tommy’, he was sitting with the team of his new mini-series. There came a section during the interview which tested how much the cast members know about each other. When Stan’s turn came to present the quiz question to his cast-mates, he asked who was their favourite Avenger? To answer the question himself, Stan wrote in his little note that it was Chris Evans!

Their friendship does seem genuine off-screen, and it has come to a halt with the exit of Evans from the MCU. While Bucky remains very much a part of the MCU, Captain America is no more a part of it. Unless another ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ thing is pulled off with the Avengers, there is not a big chance that we will get to see Evans’ Cap with his shield again. However, last year there were reports that Evans might return to play Captain America yet again in ‘Captain America 4’, but it remains uncertain. With Tom Cruise being cast as the new Iron Man, there is a possibility that a new Captain America will also be introduced sooner rather than later.

However, things aren’t so bleak for Bucky. Right after his best friend Steve Rogers left him, Falcon joined him as his new best friend. Mackie and Stan also share quite an endearing relationship both off-screen and on-screen and it has paved way for their great chemistry which was evident in the Marvel TV show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. In the press events to promote the show, both Mackie and Stan were seen being comfortable with each other.

Video Credits: Vanity Fair

Mackie is all set to make a return into the MCU yet again with the upcoming film ‘Captain America 4’. The fans are already excited to see what the creative heads at Marvel have in mind regarding the new Captain America film. The hopes are further up because a new Captain America has not been announced yet. Hence, there is a distant possibility that Chris himself might return, at least for one more film.

Whether Chris makes a return or not. It’s almost certain that Stan and Mackie will surely be sharing the big screen together in the new MCU film.

Whether Chris makes a return or not. It's almost certain that Stan and Mackie will surely be sharing the big screen together in the new MCU film.