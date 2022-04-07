Captain America To Mark His Presence In Wakanda Forever

Anthony Mackie confirms that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has completed filming and it is going to be “amazing” and “spectacular.”

In a recent interview, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie confirmed that Black Panther 2 has completed filming and how it will be amazing and spectacular. Along with that, he threw some light on his presence in the movie.

Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been the talk of the town for a very long time now. The movie has been drenched in setbacks even before it could start filming. First, it was the sad demise of Chadwick Boseman followed by the on-set injury of Letitia Wright and then came the mistaken arrest of the movie’s director (Ryan Cooglar) for bank robbery.

Now after so much, it is a big sigh of relief to know that the Black Panther sequel is finally happening. We last saw Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity Wars before it was destroyed by Thanos’ army and before he finally took the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead.

Considering all the concerns, the closest we could have speculated Black Panther 2 to hit our screens would have been somewhere in 2023. But, there’s certainly some ray of hope amidst all the chaos and recently Anthony Mackie confirmed that the movie has finished filming.

Captain America Spills the Beans

Recently, in an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, Anthony Mackie spoke about the Black Panther sequel. He revealed that the film has finished filming and he is very excited about the project. Furthermore, he said that the movie is going to be “amazing” and “spectacular.”

“I’m very excited to say that [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] just wrapped filming. It’s gonna be amazing, it’s going to be spectacular.”

Also, when Mackie was asked about his presence in the movie, he firmly declined. He said he is not there, but he was on the sets of the movie and has witnessed it, so he is excited for the fans to see it.

“I am not, but I’ve seen, I’ve been there, I’ve witnessed. I’m very excited for everybody to see Black Panther 2. It’s in the can, it’s coming out, it’s done.”

Anthony Mackie will appear before Captain America 4

It must be noted that it is not the first time Mackie has commented on his appearance in the Black Panther sequel. In an interview with ET Online in 2021, when he was asked if Sam Wilson can be seen in Wakanda Forever, he neither denied nor said a straight yes. The actor jokingly said he has a Wakanda visa, he wants to go and is vaccinated too.

“I do have a Wakanda visa, so I can go to Wakanda as much as I want. I have a passport and a Wakanda visa and I’m vaccinated, so I can go to Wakanda.”

So, keeping in mind the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and out of the blue cameos, is it possible that Mackey is also walking in the boots of Andrew Garfield, and just fooling around fans. Once the movie releases he might soar in the sky in his new Captain America attire.

This could be possible because Captain America and Wakanda have one major thing in common and that is the Vibranium. Talking about Vibranium and its usefulness, maybe Sam Wilson crosses paths with Shuri.

Anyway, it’s just a pool of speculations and maybe Mackie is telling the 100 percent truth. But, we must be complacent that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is probably happening sooner than we expect on 11th November 2022.