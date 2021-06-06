Captain America 4: Marvel Plans Debute Of Red Skull’s Daughter

Marvel is making some interesting choices with Captain America 4s villain

From Captain America facing the Red Skull in 2011, the history repeats itself with the new Captain America facing Red Skull’s daughter, Sin. Captain America 4 will have a red skull as the main antagonist. Red skull being an antagonist rings a bell and that, too, facing Captain America makes the bell even louder. Captain America 4 seems like a movie just being made to repeat history, a “generational successor”. The first Captain America introduced Steve Rogers as Captain America, and he faced the head of Hydra, Johann Schmidt, a.k.a Red Skull.

The new Captain America and his legacy

Now, Captain America 4 will begin from where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left. Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America for the first time in a solo movie, and he will be facing Red Skull’s daughter Sinthea Schmidt, a.k.a Sin.

The Falcon and the Winter soldier showed Bucky Barnes and The Falcon, who later accepted to be the new Captain America fighting the Flag-Smashers and John Walker.

The series of events makes it quite evident that Sam, a.k.a the new Captain America, has just not accepted the batch of Captain America but also promised to take his legacy forward. And going by the legacy of Captain America, who could be the next nemesis in line.

Captain America vs Red Skull’s daughter, Sin

Reports from That Hashtag Show reveal that Captain America 4 will have Red Skull’s daughter, Sin, as the main antagonist. Marvel is actively hunting for someone who can take up the role of Sinthea Schmidt, a.k.a Sin. In Captain America 4, she will seek the legacy of her father, Johann Schmidt, a.k.a Red Skull.

Reports also suggest that Captain America 4 will make its swift entry much before the fans expect. Marvel already has a script that is being reworked for the third time. Marvel is set to overcome all of them and develop the movie no matter how many reworks or roadblocks.

Sharon Carter – no more the Power Breaker

Though not much can be said about the plot and cast as of now, another nearly sure thing is that Sharon Carter will be returning in the movie, but she will no longer be the Power Breaker.

Earlier, it was believed that she might play the main villain in the movie, but her character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn’t positively impact the fans, so Marvel wouldn’t be risking her having such a dominant role.

Though there are no confirmations regarding the appearance of Sin but all this is highly likely to happen. Marvel’s position after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series looks like a logical step to continuing legacy. So, keeping in mind Steve Rogers’ legacy and Marvel’s track record, it is highly likely that the film will be action-packed and bring forward many new things.

Maybe with Sin in the film, Hydra and Hail Hydra return to the screen. With Hydra coming back to reign and Sam coming to rescue, Captain America’s sequels’ reign will also continue. Also, Sam Wilson will be on fire as he will just not be fighting for Captain’s legacy but also looking forward to being liked by his fans as much as they enjoyed Steve Rogers.

So, before watching Captain America 4, watching every bit of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is essential, streaming on Disney+. Also, with the Loki series around the corner, Marvel continues to keep the fans calendar blocked. The first episode of Loki will be released on 9th June, Wednesday on Disney+.