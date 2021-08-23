Can Black Canary be revived after a disastrous first outing?

Although Birds Of Prey was a box office flop, people liked Cathy Yan’s Huntress and Black Canary versions. After nearly two years of the movie release, DC finally gave us some updates about Black Canary’s solo project.

Black Canary in Birds Of Prey

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

Jurnee Sollet returns as Black Canary

Jurnee Smollett has been clamouring for a solo Black Canary project for a long time, and it seems like the overlords at DC have finally heard that. DC has announced that Lovecraft country creator Misha Green will be developing a Black Canary movie for HBO Max. This means that the movie will not be going in theatres and instead will be going straight to the streaming service HBO Max.

HBO Max is a risk-free option from WB studios since the movie has a high possibility to fail in theatres since the movie from which it is being spun off- Birds Of Prey also failed at the box office.

The Canary cries again!



HBO Max is working on a new Black Canary film, featuring Jurnee Smollett returning to play Dinah Lance. pic.twitter.com/O9UjCAR8Vj — IGN (@IGN) August 21, 2021

The plot for Black Canary is under wraps

The solo outing for Jurnee Smollett as Black canary will go deeper into her origin story, her mother who was the original Black Canary, and her future as an anti-hero of DC. It is currently unknown that who is the antagonist in the movie and whether the movie will feature other members from the Birds Of Prey such as Huntress, Cassandra Cane, and Black Mask.

The debut of Black Canary in Birds Of Prey

Birds of Prey and the emancipation of one Harley Quinn was the 2020 DC movie by Cathy Yan. The film is an anomaly because it doesn’t follow a single comic, instead takes inspiration from various DC storylines. The group features Birds Of Prey, who similar to Gotham City Sirens are an anti-hero group consisting of Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montaya.

The film failed to break even after grossing only 200 million on a budget of 100 million, which means the movie didn’t make any profit. Fortunately for Smollett, this wasn’t the end of Black Canary. While Black Canary will return to HBO Max in a few years, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was a feature in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Watch: All Fight Scenes | Birds of Prey

Video Credits: Explore Wh!te

Margot Robbie on The Suicide Squad

“Something I noticed about Harley from the start is she’s always going to have more fun when she’s in a group dynamic,” says Robbie. “I’ve always said putting Harley on her own would be like putting a kid on a playground on their own. It’s never going to be as fun as when it’s populated with other kids to play with. [When she’s] in a group you’re always going to see the most come out of her personality because she’s got people to play with and pick apart or fall in love with or backstab or whatever. She’s always decided how she feels about the people around her and then acts accordingly, which is always unpredictable.”

But unfortunately for Gunn and Robbie, The Suicide Squad was a massive flop at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Harley Quinn and Canary team up again in the future after getting a second shot at their beloved characters.