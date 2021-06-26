Camilla Cabello Wins Fans’ Hearts With Body-Positive Bikini Pictures

The Havana singer received lots of love after her bikini pictures went viral

Singer-actor Camila Cabello sent love to her fans who showered her with body-positive messages after her candid bikini pictures went viral on social media. In one of the pictures, the former ‘Fifth Harmony’ singer is seen wearing a blue bikini set. Cabello appeared makeup-free and her natural curly brown hair touched her shoulders. Fans couldn’t get enough of the star’s look and applauded her for exuding confidence as she showed off her curves.

Camila Cabello makes a splash in thong bikini while boyfriend Shawn Mendes strips off his shirt on trip to Miami Beach



The couple were spotted holding hands in the water as they enjoyed an intimate conversation and looked happy as they relaxed under an umbrella pic.twitter.com/xBueR631in — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 4, 2021

Camila Cabello’s candid bikini pictures go viral

The star was on a vacation in Miami with her boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes. As the paparazzi photo went viral, some followers were quick to body shame her. But her fans came to her rescue. Camila’s followers showered her with messages like, “You are just so pretty! I always want to be as pretty as you are! You’re just perfect!” Another said, “You are beautiful inside and out! You have the prettiest smile. You are so beautiful,”. She deserves all the love.

Camila Cabello’s Fans RUN To Her Defense After Unedited Bikini Shot Goes Viral!

Cabello (@camila_cabello) the 24-year-old singer was seen at the beach in a blue bikini and was visibly irritated with paparazzi. The unedited shots however sent a positive message to her fans. Many believe she is a ‘perfectly normal human being’ while some pointed out there was no Kardashian-esque drama in her appearence. Cabello herself was grateful for the support and took to her Instagram story she thanked her fans saying, “thank u for the love yesterday and today, i love ya’ll.”

Bikini Pics and Camila Cabelo

The Havana singer has a fondness for bikinis. Her fans follow her for her style and confidence. Many found the singer more relatable since her pictures went viral. And Cabello is no stranger to send all the love back. She has never shied away from celebrating herself and inspires her fans to do the same.

I'll never stop talking about how hot is Camila Cabello's body pic.twitter.com/JTsTjklXJA — Asia🕊️ (@lookupatcamila) June 5, 2021

Previously in 2019, the singer spoke out against body shaming on Instagram. “I haven’t gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings.” Further stating “but for a second I forgot while trying to find a pic to post about it being Havana’s 2 year anniversary and my eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people body shaming me,”.

Her beach pictures were met with admiration and appreciation by her fans, with one person even going on to write a note in Spanish and another writing in Spanish and in English, saying, “Camila, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but you look beautiful. Your body is so amazing and you are so beautiful.”

Love in two languages, omg! What do you think of internet’s response to Camila’s swimsuit pictures? Tell us in comments below.