Camila Cabello’s Cinderella Is Shattering The Glass Ceiling

Fairy Tale is one such narrative that thrusts us into realms of fantasies and imaginary world. As a teenager, undoubtedly this impetus was intense. And often had us wondering about that prince charming propelling from a white horse and landing on his knees with a ring pulled out. This event, easefully marking an end to years of atrocities inflicted on the protagonist by evil energy. Unsurprisingly, that worked wonders in the 20th century. But in the contemporary world, Camila Cabello’s Cinderella has got to do more to stay relevant. Thankfully, so far, it satiates these expectations beautifully.

First things first

Cinderella is a new musical movie on Amazon Prime with a fresh take on the princess introduced to us centuries ago. The movie boasts a prominent cast ensemble including Camila Cabello making her acting debut in Hollywood. The other names are Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan.

Breaking the golden cage

Time and again, ‘happily ever after’ has been served to an audience in a traditional format wherein prince and princess rendezvous only to retreat back to royalty. But our new Cinderella doesn’t trail the same path, she is a young ambitious woman with high aspirations and entrepreneurship on the cards. She envisages chasing her dreams and run her own clothing line named “Dresses by Ella” rather than snugging into the royal chambers.

The nuance behind such a drastic character shift was to portray a unique version that has been shaped according to modern needs. The movie also claims to whip out a narrative where Cinderella is offered the centre stage instead of the prince like in the older version and affirms everyone around her learns and changes themselves.

This modern-day tale was written by Kay Cannon. In his interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shares,

“I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that’s more relatable to what girls and young women, in particular, are going through, where they can really see themselves.”

The perfect concoction of diversity

Inclusivity is one such never-ending debatable topic these days. Quite obvious, many acclaimed production houses have attempted to embrace diversity, but sometimes either have fallen flat or other times ended up baiting the audience. Just when you thought that accommodating the 21st-century ambitious women is all the movie had in mind, little did you know there was another thing coming.

Billy Porter reveals he will play Fairy Godmother as "genderless" in upcoming "Cinderella" remake https://t.co/YDioKf5WGV pic.twitter.com/ZUkKeVaF5q — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 5, 2020

The Fairy Godmother has got an upgrade too, or perhaps a fresh perspective. In the first place, the Godmother is a male. Secondly, the character is played by a black actor (Billy Porter). Porter shares his experience with CBS News. He says,

“Magic has no gender. This is a classic, this is a classic fairy-tale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready.” He further adds, “The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

Last year, Porter became the first openly gay black actor to win Emmy for best actor in the drama genre for the role of Pray Tell in the movie Pose. In addition, he has also bagged Tony and Grammy for his role in Broadway’s Kinky Boots.

The camila cabello’s cinderella drops exclusively on Amazon Prime on 3rd September.