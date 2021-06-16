More Evidences Rise About Brie Larson’s MCU Exit

All you need to know about The Marvels and not Captain Marvel 2

In 2019, Brie Larson’s MCU debut was pegged as an extraordinary inclusion in the Marvel Universe. The movie was a commercial success and garnered acclaim from critics and MCU followers worldwide. While the plot in Captain Marvel was making rounds of the past of Carol, the good news is that the second iteration will revolve around the present, probably after the events of Endgame.

After the most heroic and memorable comeback in Endgame, the actor is yet again pepped up for the next project. The second instalment of Captain Marvel is slated to release on 11th November 2022. But here is the catch, Larson will not be returning as the sole actor in the sequel. Instead, the weight of the title [The Marvel] will be shouldered by two more characters namely, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan.

Related: Brie Larson Threatening Marvel To Lead The MCU As Captain Marvel

So, who are they?

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

If you could even have the slightest recollection of the first part, then you would know that we already have some nugget of information about this character. In Captain Marvel, Monica was introduced to the audience as five and eleven-year-old, played by Akira and Azari Akbar, respectively. Carol was aunty to Monica.

Quite recently, Monica’s role (played by Teyonah) was reprised in the Wanda Vision series. In it, she plays a S.W.O.R.D agent who is tasked with investigating the bubble conjured by Wanda in the town of Westview.

Take flight with Monica Rambeau! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wvI60KMsGB — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 3, 2020

Following this event, Monica emerges out with distinguishable powers like intangibility, absorption, and special vision from the Hex. Reportedly, she will take this role further to the films. As for the chemistry between Monica and Carol it is believed to be a bit blemished, owing to some past events, making this an interesting watch.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan

The details about the character of Kamala Khan are thin on the ground. However, until the sequel comes out, we will know a great deal about it. Interestingly, in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, the narrative will pen the evolution of the character. Comics do contribute a bit about Kamala. In it, she is carved as a superfan girl of Carol Danvers.

Once Ms. Marvel’s series is done and dusted, Khan will make a stride towards the cinematic realms. Also, another surprising episode could be a cameo of Carol in Ms. Marvel. This would further concrete the relationship between the two Marvels for their upcoming movie. It will be the first time that MCU introduces a Muslim character in its mythos.

Video Credits: You Tube

Evidently, the name Marvel is billed equally to all the characters and that’s why there is the stressed need of an hour to name it as The Marvels and not otherwise. The name Captain Marvel: The Marvel, dulls the overall notion of the acute importance of the other two characters. So, that’s out of books too. And with this, the MCU breaks its medieval title formula of suffixing numerical after the name.

With this three-woman play coming into the light, the fate of Carol becomes a bit dubious. All of this could hint towards the probable exit of Brie from the MCU for now at least. More so, Iman and Teyonah taking on the mantle of Marvels in the future ventures of MCU.