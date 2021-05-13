Brie Larson To Officially QUIT As Captain Marvel Post The Sequel

Captain Marvel 2, now changed the title to The Marvels, means the trio Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has started showing how Phase 4 will be hugely different from all the other phases by breaking its stereotypical way of naming sequels. With the list of all the upcoming movies, Marvel has dropped the titular character’s name in its sequel for the first time. The name of sequels for Marvel had always been adding a number to the original name, like Captain America 2 or Iron Man 2. If there was any significant change, it was just the addition of Volume for the franchise of Guardians of Galaxy or adding “The Wasp” to Ant-Man’s sequel.

Captain Marvel 2 Title Changed to The Marvels

For the very first time, the lead character’s name is replaced by something else in the sequel, like Captain Marvel 2 will become The Marvels. Now, there may be a set of reasons why that’s being done.

First, the cast of Captain Marvel had only Brie Larson as Carol Danvers as the dominating character. But, this time, she won’t be alone; she will have two significant players by her side, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a.k.a Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau from WandaVision.

The Marvels seem like a pretty justified name when the legendary trio is coming along to take the MCU to new heights, what better to call a sequel that includes the combo of Ms. Marvel – who took her name after Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel herself.

Captain Marvel couldn’t deliver alone

There may be another set of reasons why the titular concept had to be dropped for Captain Marvel’s sequel. A rumor suggests that the name had to go as Brie Larson, a.k.a Captain Marvel, could not deliver.

“According to our source, Brie Larson saw Captain Marvel 2 turn into The Marvels because the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios did not feel that she “delivered” in the first one on her own.”

Several new superheroes are joining the cast of Captain Marvel. One such name would be the Blue Marvel, who first appeared in the Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1. The superhero is no less potent than Captain Marvel and would make the already powerful women squad even more bulletproof.

Another rumour is doing the rounds and is corroborated by industry insiders such as Giant Freaking Robot and Daniel RPK. GFR suggest that the inclusion of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau is part of a grander plan to replace Larson’s titular character, Captain Marvel. In fact, RPK says, Larson wants to leave the project after the sequel.

Another thing that makes us wonder is that Marvel head Kevin Feige during the promotion of Captain Marvel said, she was the strongest Avenger but later retracted his statement. During a Q&A after Avengers: Endgame he stated, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is the strongest Avenger in the MCU.

The Three-Women Show

MCU might be on the way to making an entirely new franchise by bringing Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel together. They are all set to take a one-woman show to a three-women show making the audience go crazier.

The new naming scheme also states that if there’s a sequel of The Marvels, it will have another interesting name, as getting back to monotonous numerical values won’t be liked by the MCU fans.

Captain Marvel is not the only one getting another name of The Marvels; there’s another sequel getting its new name too. The sequel of Black Panther won’t be Black Panther 2, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

'Black Panther 2' really picked the best title



The awaited sequel of Captain Marvel, The Marvels, will hit theatres on 11th November 2021.