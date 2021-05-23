Did Brie Larson Unfollowed Gal Gadot Over Her Israel Tweet

Fans noticed a new turn in Brie Larson and Gal Gadot’s friendship

With great power, wages the great responsibilities in our hands. And our megastars are no exceptions to this. Apparently, known for being the fulcrum of the influencing world, they garner more vigilant eyes over their day-to-day activities than any other person. And often find themselves trapped in the nets of receiving massive negative reactions from cyberspace. And this time it is none other than our beloved Wonder Woman. The DC universe famed face Gal Gadot, quite recently, posted a tweet concerning the ongoing humanitarian crisis between Gaza and Israel.

And in no time, the worst has been befallen on her. Her post generated colossal outrage, and negative hashtags started pouring in on the world web. #cancelGalGadot emerged as a trending hashtag. To the extent that Wonder Woman has to switch off her comments on the post. Although the post remains on her timeline. The tweet reads,



“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbour deserves the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution, so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

The Existing Hokum

To clear the air, Gal is Israeli and she also served in the Israel Defence Force. Her weigh-in on the accelerating violence between two neighbouring countries costed her followers on Instagram too. A lot many notable celebrities started side-lining from her on Instagram and began unfollowing her there. And one of them is Captain Marvel.

Yes!! This comes as surprise to their fanbase, especially given their chemistry during recent times. The duo has been getting along quite well and they have shared their viral selfies too. The fans took pleasure in this whole fiasco and scrounged Brie’s Following list, only to find no Gal’s name on it. As of now, the story has completely turned haywire for them.

The True Story

However, a lot of fans concluded this as a gimmick. They pointed that Brie Larson never followed Gal Godot in the first place. And everything was pure hokum. Also, not to miss, the hundreds of times the same news has popped out of nowhere about the actresses. So, it would be safe to say that they never followed each other.

And to top it up, this was just a medium to garner attention. And probably monetize the stale piece of news over and over again. This is not the first time that such triviality in the entertainment world is blown of proportion. That being said, the actress still was ambushed by flack for her comment by her followers. Evidently, her words didn’t play out the way she expected them to.

Now, that you know the two dimensions of the same story. We expect you to think about what might have actually happened and carve out a decision for yourself. And hopefully, by the end of your brainstorm session, you will deduce this as a jumla and nothing more. Tell us what you think then.