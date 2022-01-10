The Book of Boba Fett: Everything You Need To Know

Of the many uncharted possibilities in the world of spin-off in the Star Wars universe, the Boba Fett is the well-deserved of all. The uber-cool and instant fan-favourite character that was nothing but a mere shadow in the epic The Empire Strikes back, to finally receiving an appropriate character arc in The Mandalorian season. The character is all resolute to take the audience on the awe-inspiring escapades through the upcoming ventures. Here is everything you need to know about The Book of Boba Fett.

What the series is about?

Much of the debate about the timeline of the series has been pushed into deadlock after the official release of the synopsis. It reads,

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

With this, it’s confirmed that the series will directly trail its narrative after the post-credit scenes of The Mandalorian Season 2. In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, the actor Temeura Morrison shares,

Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.

The cast

Undoubtedly, Temeura Morrison reprises his role as the titular bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Ming-Na Wen will reiterate her role as Fennec Shand, the sharpshooter, and Boba’s sidekick. Jennifer Beals (The L Word) will appear as Twi’lek, though whether she will be an ally of foe is something yet to be discovered.

The Directors

More so, the director’s hat is being donned by Robert Rodriguez so we are in safe hands. Along with him, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni have been roped in to direct a few episodes. Ludwig Göransson who composed the music for Black Panther and Tenet will be granting his expertise on the scores.

The recent escapades from the Star Wars universe include The Mandalorian season 3 in the year 2022. And the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is expected to drop in the year 2023.

So far the series has tossed the audience on the edge of their seats with Boba suiting up with his shiny armour and claiming Jabba’s throne for himself. All that’s left to unravel is how far does the series go to keep the accelerating expectations of the audience.