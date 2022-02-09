The Book of Boba Fett: Grogu Returns In An Episode Full Of Cameos

Filled with cameos of characters hailing from different corners of the vast corners of the Star Wars canon, the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett spent more time on the cameos than it did on its protagonist…

Grogu Returns

After the last episode, Return of the Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett continues on its trajectory of focusing on the considerably more popular character The Mandalorian (Din Djarin) instead of the protagonist. In an arc detached from the main story, The Mandalorian visits the Jedi Temple in order to visit Grogu.

Attack of the Cameos

In the continued attempt of the show makers to capitalize on as much IP as they can, this arc featured cameos from Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) from the second season of the Mandalorian and R2D2, the fan-favourite Astro-mech from the original trilogy.

The cameos also included extended scenes with CGI Luke Skywalker, who has now begun training Grogu in the arts of the Jedi. The CGI-ed version of the character once again disappointed the fans as the graphics did not show much improvement. One scene, directly referencing The Empire Strikes Back, shows Luke doing parkour with Grogu on his back as he once did with Yoda.

Marshal Cobb Vanth and his townfolk, last featured in the episode Chapter 9: The Marshal in the Mandalorian also returned, as Mando approaches him asking for a favour.

The most shocking cameo, however, came at the end of the episode.

A Western Shootout

In a move inspired directly from Clint Eastwood’s old Spaghetti Westerns, Marshal Cobb Vanth finds himself in a duel with a stranger whom The Clone Wars fans might recognize has Cad Bane, an infamous bounty hunter.

This is Cad Bane’s first live-action appearance, now having been hired by the Pyke Syndicate in order to protect their spice trade on Tatooine. He’s been quickly identified as the series’ big bad, considering his history with Boba Fett. Cad Bane also had an encounter with Boba Fett’s right hand, Fennec Shand. In the animated Clone Wars spin-off series, The Bad Batch, the two bounty hunters battled for a common bounty, Omega of the experimental Clone Force 99.

With his fellow bounty hunter standing against him, and the first shot in the war being fired, the last episode of this season is expected to have a showdown between the two bounty hunters for the fate of the desert planet.

What are your thoughts about the Book of Boba Fett overloading cameos?