Why Blockbuster Hit Free Guy Was The Most Challenging Role For Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has been playing the dirty-mouthed mercenary for so long, his goody-two-shoes avatar in ‘Free Guy’ is almost unrecognizable. The actor opened up about how his new character pushed him to the limit.

Ryan Reynolds is known for being many things. International funny man, an accomplished actor, and an irreverent person. However, he is not known for being nice. However, Ryan is getting an all-new avatar for his new film ‘Free Guy’, which is challenging him quite a bit.

A HISTORY WITH THE DEVIL

The first significant success Reynolds saw was with ‘Definitely, Maybe’. Ryan Reynolds’ most challenging role was transitioning from a comedic actor to a romantic one. He looked like he was caught making a mistake, and despite the movie becoming a blockbuster and a classic, people derided his acting in the film.

He acted in many action roles following this. Notably in the movie ‘The Change-Up’ where he played a spy and the cinema ‘Safe House’ where he appeared beside Denzel Washington. He also played Weapon XI in the X-men movie ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’. The role would eventually become another big movie. He also played the role of Green Lantern, Hal Jordan, in a film that was more or less a commercial failure. Ryan had arrived in Hollywood by 2016. He had a string of hits to bank on. But, he hadn’t yet cemented a legacy.

In 2016, Ryan lucked out when he ended up playing the role of Deadpool. The merc-with-a-mouth became his most iconic role and propelled him to quick superstardom. His comedy chops got full use, and people were very enamoured with the film.

‘DEADPOOL’ LEGACY

When ‘Deadpool’ was released in 2016, it immediately made Ryan Reynolds a star. The Merc with a mouth was an iconic character in the comics, someone with deadpan humour who could brighten up and bring gore to any comic book. But, in the movies where the conditions didn’t permit a lot of gore, Ryan improvised by giving the character a great story and fantastic character buildup.

The character could have been Ryan Reynolds’ most challenging role, but he slipped into the Deadpool costume like nothing.

It was an ‘R’ rated movie in the era of cookie-cutter Disney reinterpretations of comic books, and it hit in all the right spots. “NME” reviewed the film, writing, “Deadpool’s wise-cracking charisma comes at the expense of other characters, some of whom are thinly drawn, but this is probably a price worth paying. ‘Deadpool’ is a stylishly salty antidote to bloated recent superhero movies like last year’s ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’”.

It was set then. Reynolds had arrived. Since then, he had also made ‘Deadpool 2’, which was another smash hit and introduced Domino to the universe. He also recently acted in a TV spot, teasing that his character is coming to the MCU.

Recent rumours of his movie coming to the famous movie franchise have been fueled by a ‘What If?’ episode. The animated series takes after a series of comics of the same name, which explores the potential futures of Marvel characters if things had gone differently. Well, things have gone differently for Ryan, too, with his appearance in ‘Free Guy’.

‘FREE GUY’

Does Ryan Reynolds play an investment banker? He does. The movie deals with the life of an everyday banker who is an NPC in an extremely violent video game. Through the film, the character realizes where he is and starts getting a sense of what he wants to do in the universe, trying to be a free guy.

Ryan Reynolds’ character in ‘Free Guy’ is a challenging role because of how different it is for the actor. Talking about the character, Reynolds said, “And, you know, there’s something wonderful about playing a character who’s kind of naive and innocent, and like, and I mean, it’s even said in the movie, he’s, in a sense, he’s kind of like, he’s a four-year-old adult”.

He also added that it was fun for him, saying, “I think, really fun about exploring, you know, everything with new eyes, which is what this character gets to do, and sort of filtering that through the prism of, you know, comedy and occasionally cynicism, and all sorts of other things”. It is challenging precisely because it moves away from the story of a badass person who knows the world to a person who is ultimately very naive.

He might have done it well, though, and the film is cruising as a hit in the box office currently, earning over $100 million worldwide.

Ryan Reynolds is better known for being the merc with a mouth, Deadpool. For his new movie, though, he is taking on the role of a banker. Though the twist lands him in proper action territory, the character is a far cry from what he usually plays around and is a fun play on him as a person. Given the stats on the box office, Reynolds seems to have done it again.