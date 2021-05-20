Black Widow Promises To Be Scarlett Johansson’s Most Action-packed Movie

Couldn’t see Black Widow in action in Avengers: Endgame? Here’s Marvel making that happen.

The standalone movie Black Widow seems to be the most action-packed movie Scarlett Johansson has ever done. Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a Black Widow, is all set to return to the big screen with her standalone film. Black Widow will be the first movie in MCU Phase 4. Though it’s a while before that movie makes it to the screen MCU is making sure that the fanatics have something or the other to keep their heart etched.

Watch: “You Got A Plan?” Clip | Marvel Studios’ Black Widow

From the teaser that premiered on 16th May as part of the 2021 MTV Movie and T.V. Awards, it becomes evident that Marvel is in full swing to keep its fans hungry. Though it was just a teaser, it has left fans on their toes with tons of speculations, thoughts, and impatience.

The Teaser

The teaser speaks for the entire movie how it is going to play with fans’ adrenaline. Natasha Romanoff and her sister Yelena Belova can be seen high on action. The two sisters are in a BMW as a woman fiercely chases them on a motorbike.

In the beginning, it seemed as if Natasha has the wheel and she is in charge, but Yelena joined in the action and turned out to be the fiercer. She takes the steering and kicks the door right on the chasing woman.

The plot of Black Widow

The plot of the Black Widow will be set somewhere between Captain America – Civil War and Avengers: Infinity Wars. There is a lot that Marvel would be looking forward to explaining about the role of Natasha Romanoff.

Enough of the flashbacks from her life; it’s time to see the actual Russian roots of Agent Romanoff. She would be finally going head to head with her past in the red room where she was trained with Yelena.

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Black Widow | New Trailer

The movie will show what happens when Natasha returns to Russia after her mission and meets her former allies Yelena, Red Guardian, and Melina. They will together fight Taskmaster, former S.H.I.E.L.D. Member turned assassin who has the power of replicating his enemies’ combat skills.

It’s time to know about Budapest

The movie will show what made Agent Romanoff an unbreakable member of the S.H.I.E.L.D. and what made her an Avenger. Black Widow will travel back to her past when she was a spy and an assassin, face her fears, and deal with all the broken relationships.

When the movie releases, it will solve several mysteries that have often been heard or talked about in different Marvel movies. Hawkeye and Romanoff have been often heard talking about what happened in Budapest; that mystery finally seems to be solved.

#Disney's CEO is confident that #BlackWidow will still succeed with its non-traditional Disney+ premiere, citing #TheMandalorian's "extraordinary" merchandise sales generated through its own Disney+ release! Full quote: https://t.co/a5lYQJ4GCB pic.twitter.com/2SrzJ8lHVI — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 14, 2021

The Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, not only has Scarlett Johnson and Pugh, but David Harbour, Robert Downey Jr., William Hurt, Ray Winstone, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Already running late from its planned date due to the pandemic, the Black Widow will debut on Disney+ and Theaters on 9th July 2021.