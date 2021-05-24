Black Mirror’s Futuristic Digital World Possibilities That Will Blow Your Mind

Everything that happens in Black Mirror is either terrifyingly believable or believingly terrifying. Black Mirror on Netflix is an anthological tech-driven series that sometimes comes so close to reality, we lose our sense of what reality really is? The series is set in the near future where technology has taken the world by swarm but the part that gets on our nerves is actually how the show might be predicting the future. Simpsons, is that you?

Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too

In the Season 5, episode 3, we see that consciousness can be uploaded into small robotic devices and that is how the episode proceeds as Miley Cyrus also known as pop star Ashley in the episode is in an induced coma and the robot has her conscience and all set to embark on an adventure.

In the real world, emerging technologies have started cloning voices as well as conscience in robots maybe not of a particular person but robots working and living independently is a thing for the near future. We all know Alexa and Siri right? But there’s more to it. For example, the first robot named B is casted in a movie this 2020.

Check our article on the first robot casted as a lead in a movie.

Fifteen Million Merits

In Season 1 Episode 2, you see people working/ cycling for a living where they live in a reality of credit works. They ride bicycles in order to buy food, television time and other basic necessities. It is their own version of cashless transactions. Various eco-friendly companies are opting it on a rudimentary level. Kinetic energy by humans can be used to create electricity solutions.

Shut Up And Dance

In Season 3 episode 3, we see people are hacked and blackmailed for comprising video footage that causes them to take actions out to sheer terror. There have been various incidents involved hacking of private data and blackmailing.

Black mailing is a very common phenomena who has happened to the best of us. Foreg- Cassidy wolf was once blackmailed into taking her clothes off in front of camera for him because the hacker threated to release private information.

Hated in the Nation

In Season 3, episode 6, a new invention is seen ‘Artificial bees’ or robot bees who work through artificial intelligence. In our world, there’s a company named ‘Delfly’ who is operating bee like drone which are made for the purpose of pollination od plants and crops to benefit the agricultural industry.

San Junipero

It is personally our favourite episode. In Season 3, episode 4, Black mirror introduces us to an artificial world of its own known as San Junipero, to reach San Junipero you have get your memories uploaded into the system before you ‘pass’ away. Even if your body is not responding, your conscious brain lives a life you dream about. Your memories are uploaded into a simulated reality. In reality, as close as we gotten to this idea is there are sites where if we upload enough data of a dead person, they can make an avatar for them who chats with us.

Charles Brooker explained that the show was meant to freak you out. Yes, he literally said it. He believes the massive drama Netflix’s Black Mirror incorporates is just another way of showing the grief-stricken reality we are moving towards and soon, AI shall take a place in our everyday lives. To be ready for futuristic technologies like these, it no more an assumption but real-time instances.