Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Puts Together The Justice Society Of America

Black Adam’s Justice Society of America finally comes together with addition of Pierce Bronson as Doctor Fate

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s long-time passion project Black Adam is about to start shooting soon. Notably, the actor has been waiting for a decade to bring the anti-hero to life and also to give fans a taste of Justice Society of America. During last year’s DC FanDome event Noah Centineo was announced as Atom Smasher. However, in the span of less than a year, Black Adam has found more actors to join his legion so, it’s about time we got introduced to the Justice Society of America.

Very cool to see the vibrancy (and bad assery) of these characters.

The JSA is complete. #BlackAdam⚡️ https://t.co/K9hOUwEX3U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 25, 2021

Who is Black Adam?

Originally an archnemesis to Shazam in the DC comics, The man in black went on to become one of the most famous and loved Anti Heroes in DC. Black Adam takes on the Justice Society of America who believe themselves to be the protectors of the earth and view the Man in Black as a threat. Black Adam is one of the most powerful characters in DC, even comparable to Superman in terms of his special abilities. It will be interesting to see how this movie sets up the Justice Society’s relationship with the antihero. Let’s look at the members of the JSA

Hawkman



Aldis Hodge, who starred in City on the Hill and appeared in this year’s remake of The Invisible Man, has nabbed the high-flying role of Hawkman in . Hawkman, who first appeared in 1940’s Flash Comics No. 1, is one of a pair of lovers from Ancient Egypt destined to constantly be reincarnated throughout time and space. With many rebirths leading to his emergence as a hawk-themed hero using both giant wings and an alien element called “nth metal,” which negates gravity and allows him to fly. In contemporary times, he’s Carter Hall, an archaeologist turned adventurer who struggles with anger issues — and his ability to control a mace.

Doctor Fate



In the 1st superhero foray of his career, Pierce Brosnan has taken the role of the classic hero, Dr. Fate, in . Doctor Fate is a legacy of heroes in the realm of magic who act as agents of the Lords of Order in the battle against chaos, using the powerful Amulet of Anubis, Cloak of Destiny, and Helmet of Fate. Kent Nelson was the original, given his powers by Nabu and residing in the Tower of Fate in Salem. Eric Strauss was the next chosen champion after Nelson’s death, later merging into Fate as a dual entity with his partner Linda Strauss. Inza Cramer, the wife of the first Fate, was later given the mantle.

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. #BlackAdam⚡️https://t.co/3gyTgP9MQ9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2021

Following Zero Hour a new man named Jared Stevens emerged with the power, simply calling himself Fate. Hector Hall, son of Hawkman, took it up during Justice Be Done. Kent V. Nelson, grand-nephew to the original Fate, took the mantle during Countdown to Mystery. In The New 52, Khalid Ben-Hassin is Fate on Earth 2. Back on Earth 0, Kent Nelson shares the role with his grandnephew Khalid Nassour. The character has been involved with the Justice Society, Justice League, All-Star Squadron, and Sentinels of Magic. Doctor Fate was created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, first appearing in More Fun Comics #55. (1940)

Cyclone



Cyclone is Maxine Hunkell, the grandchild of the first Red Tornado, a feminine character introduced in 1940. The additional well-known Red Tornado was created decades later Associate in Nursingd is a golem with wind-related powers. Cyclone has wind and sound-generating powers. Cyclone is going to be competing by Quintessa Swindell.

Black Adam – Official Teaser (2021) Dwayne Johnson | DC FanDome

Atom Smasher & Black Adam

Atom Smasher — real name Al Rothstein — 1st appeared, below the name Nuklon, in 1983’s All-Star Squadron No. twenty-five as a member of time Iraqi National Congress., a bunch created of the super-powered kids of WWII superheroes the Justice Society of America. As Nuklon, he additionally served as a member of the Justice League for a quick amount within the mid-1990s, except for most mag fans, it’s his tenure as a member of a reformed Justice Society — and his relationship with — that defines the character as he’s famous these days. The accelerator is going to be competing by patriarch Centineo.

