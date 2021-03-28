HOLLYWOOD

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Puts Together The Justice Society Of America

Justice Society of America Black Adam
Priyank Singh
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
Suicide Squad: James Gunn's 'Horribly Beautiful Mind' Does Justice To DC Villains
No Newer Articles