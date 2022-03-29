Billy Butcher With Laser Eyes Is Homelander’s Worst Nightmare Come True

Billy Butcher will defeat Homelander with his laser eyes in The Boys Season 3

There’s a part of us that always knew if Billy Butcher had laser eyes, he could be Homelander’s worst nightmare. Out of all the groundbreaking things that The Boys Season 3 trailer revealed, some scenes showed that the “Diabolical” Billy Butcher has got Supe powers and his laser eyes are no less than the show’s Superman parody.

The bloodiest battle ever is here

Homelander and Ryan (Homelander and Becca Butcher’s son) are not the only ones with laser eyes in The Boys, not anymore. Now, Billy Butcher who has always believed “the only good supe is a dead supe” will have Supe powers, out of which one is laser eyes.

When The Boys Season 3 poster was posted by The Boys’ official Twitter account, it had Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher with golden flare in his eyes and was captioned “Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field.”

Soon, it’ll be time to level the playing field. pic.twitter.com/SSbJxgGsut — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 10, 2022

The flare in his eyes is no less than his antagonist’s and the most horrifying figure in the show, Homelander. Now, when both Butcher and Homelander have got superpowers, out of which laser eyes are common, it could be a call for the bloodiest battle ever in The Boys.

Billy Butcher: From a Vigilante to a Supe

What we know for sure is, having Supe powers without Compound V is not possible. According to the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the Boys had their superpowers to compete with the corrupt Supes.

While in Eric Kripke’s show, only Kimiko had superpowers out of the entire vigilante group. Probably, now the show is bending a little towards the comic as Butcher bends from the vigilante to the Supe side and gets those “flary golden” eyes.

There are two scenes in the trailer that showcase “Billy has powers now.” First, when he throws away a Supe with just a single punch and second when he is seen shooting lasers from his eyes. In the midst, he is seen grabbing a green serum-like thing (probably Compound V) which gives him those golden eyes eventually puking on Hughie’s face.

In The Boys Season 3, Billy Butcher will level the ground with his Supe powers and defeat Homelander with his laser eyes.

The Boys Season 3 will parody MCU’s Civil War

Apart from The Boy’s leader transitioning into a “Supe”, there were several new Supes introduced in the trailer too. We know that the show will have five new Supes this time who will add to the cast. And, with the upcoming show’s episode named Payback, we think it will be the reuniting of the team that The Seven replaced.

So, the two new Supes introduced are the members of the Payback. We got the first look at Jensen Ackles’s Soldier Boy, who is speculated to be the strongest Supe in the show. Another face that came forth was Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess, who was seen at “Brave Maeve’s Inclusive Kingdom” theme park shooting at an employee in Homelander’s attire.

The other three members who may join the gang are Iron Man’s parody Tek Night, Swato taking after MCU’s Hank Pym, and Mind Droid inspired by Vision. If this happens, we will get The Boys version of MCU’s Civil War with Avengers’ parody, a.k.a Payback on one side and Justice League’s parody, a.k.a The Seven on the other.

No matter what happens, the show will be the bloodiest show ever on any platform and the most diabolical The Boys season yet. Season 3 will premiere with its first three episodes on 3rd June 2022 on Amazon Prime.