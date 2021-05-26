The Best Dressed At Billboards Music Awards 2021

Billboard Music Awards 2021 was about the extravagant looks pulled off by the celebrities on the red carpet giving us the chance to obsess over them a little. (JK A LOT!) The night of gold and glamour was hosted by Nick Jonas along with the crazy line-up of the summer colours, shapes, sparkles, and glamour. The night at The BBMAs 2021 allows the stars to level up their dressing game. Stepping out from their formalwear comfort zone to embrace the Techno-colours of the glam.

Here is the list of the best-dressed celebrities and their looks at the Billboard Music Awards 2021:

Priyanka Chopra

Starting with the Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra wore a ravishing deep-cut golden gown from Dolce Gabbana. Stylist Luxury Law gave her the iconic golden belt from DG’s Fall 2007 collection pairing it with the Bulgari jewellery accessories and golden heels. It’s true, it is the way to live like golden!

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Gabrielle was seen posing backstage at the Awards wearing a sexy deep-cut off-white Prada dress. Stylist Thomas Christos Kikis finished the look with silver diamonds from the Bulgari collection, pink toenails, and a ponytail. Isn’t she cute?

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi is giving formal wear with chic look goals to the people. Lakshmi wore a white and silver Christian Siriano formal suit. Celebrity stylist Adam H Blenheim paired dropping jewellery and added a silver clutch to finish her look.

DojaCat

If Dojacat’s boldness didn’t catch your attention then we don’t know what will. She turned up at the Awards wearing a dashing Blamian black and white striped crop top and matching pants. Stylist Brett Nelson styled her with the most interesting big blue pendant tied to her neck, two piggy pony tails and statement earrings!

Alicia Keys

Alicia Key’s pastel pink Valentino couture is giving us the summer vibe. Stylist Pierpaolo Piccioli kept the look minimal with earrings and a braided hair updo. It is so colorful and over the top, we love it!

Flying so high 💖✨💕☁️



Celebrating 20 years of Songs In A Minor tonight on @BBMAs at 8ET! pic.twitter.com/fn2Wbs30ML — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) May 23, 2021

Saweetie

The “Icy Grl” rapper gave some of the best poses of the night on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. With a dress this fun, who wouldn’t want to serve up some looks? She’s wearing a Giambattista Valli gown, Anabelachan jewelry, and Casadei heels.

Kehlani

The “Get Away” singer brought a bold splash of red to the carpet in this ensemble featuring an embellished bustier, sheer skirt and puff-sleeved bolero. The star accessorized with BVLGARI jewels.

.@Kehlani has arrived, and in style! Earlier today, she took us behind the scenes as she got ready for the #BBMAs using the amazing @HotToolsPro Signature Series Detachable Volumizer. Head over to our YouTube to check it out! #ad pic.twitter.com/23o36xP2I0 — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021

Karol G

Karol G wore a glamourous shimmer see-through blue gown along with a coordinating turquoise hair and silver heels. She looked like a modern version of a princess.

H.E.R

The singer of ‘Hard Place’ was seen wearing a glamorous sequin red and black jumpsuit from Christian Dior. Did we notice the sunglasses? Yes, we did. Along with her heart pendant and silver rings, she tied the outfit well with a long ponytail and sunglasses. Dashing!

S T U N N I N G is all I have to say, @HERMusicx ✨ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/zfckR0NDAg — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 23, 2021

Gabby Barrett

After Priyanka Chopra, Gabby Barrett was seen walking like a true art piece in a designer golden gown paired with classy earrings and a bun.

We’ve come to an end to a star filled night with one-of-a-kind looks at the Billboards Music Awards 2021!