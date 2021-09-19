Ben Affleck v Robert Pattinson: The Battle Of Batmen

For the first time in a long time, we will see two iterations of a live-action Batman on the big screen with Batfleck appearing in the Flash and Battinson having his own solo movie releasing in the summer of 2022, lets look at the key differences between the two Caped Crusaders.

The age/phase of Batman

The pretty obvious difference between Ben Affleck’s Batman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman is the phase of their Batman journey they’re in. Battinson is getting started in his journey, as director Reeves has said this is a movie about Batman being in his early days, he’s still learning about how to be Batman and is in his year 2 as the Dark Knight. While on the other hand, Batfleck is way too ahead in his journey. He knows everything about how to be Batman, as evident from the fact that Ben Affleck’s Batman almost takes down Superman and then goes on to lead the Justice League.

The physicality of Battinson vs Batfleck

One more striking difference between the two is their appearance as Batman. Batfleck looks like a replica of Frank Miller’s Batman from The Dark Knight Returns, And Battinson although looks good as Batman in his suit, looks a little slim to fill the Dark Knight’s shoes. But that won’t matter as Matt Reeves’ movie will rely more on the story rather than his look as Batman.

The director’s visions between Zack Snyder and Matt Reeves

The biggest difference between the two will however be the different stories Matt Reeves and Zack Snyder wanted to say with their iterations of Batman. While Snyder had a grand vision for a big scale battle between Darkseid vs Justice League, Reeves’s version from whatever we have seen till now seems to be grounded in reality and we will see about a batman learning about himself and Gotham.

Batfleck was on the path to redemption

Ben Affleck was supposed to make his Batman Vs Deathstroke back in 2018, after justice league. That’s why there’s a setup to his solo movie in the epilogue where Lex Luthor reveals that Bruce Wayne is Batman to Slade Wilson better known as Deathstroke. This was supposed to be the starting of Ben Affleck’s batman showing the past of Slade Wilson and his motives. This movie also would explore the death of Dick Grayson, after which Batman had turned into an unhinged version of himself in Batman Vs Superman.

A reboot for Battinson

Robert Pattinson’s Batman draws inspiration from famous comic storylines like The Long Halloween and Year 2. It will feature a young Batman who will try to remove the corruption in Gotham. “I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is,” Matt Reeves said. The director finds his cinematic inspiration in the likes of Taxi Driver and The French Connection among other movies. He taps into a younger Bruce Wayne who is still coming to terms with being a vigilante of Gotham. So we will have to see who has a longer impact- Batfleck or Battinson