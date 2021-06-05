Ben Affleck Wasn’t Snyder’s First Choice To Play Batman

Zack Snyder reveals who his alternate Batman was for the DCEU

While Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder were developing a new DCEU for WB studios back in 2010, they almost ended up with a completely different direction for Batman which wasn’t Ben Affleck. After we’ve seen and loved Batfleck its hard to imagine any other actor playing the dark, gritty version of the caped crusader.

🦇“Ben Affleck still wants to do his Batman movie”

– Zack Snyder #MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/iwTbFQEMbJ — DCFilmsUnited (@DCFUnited) June 4, 2021

An alternate Batman for Zack Snyder

Speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Army Of The Dead director revealed that they initially planned on having Joseph Gordon-Levitt. DC fans will know that at the end of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight rises we see Robin who’s played by Levitt finally arrives at the Batcave location and will take over as the new Batman. Initially, Snyder and Nolan had planned to continue the sandbox they had created in The Dark Knight trilogy. But after some consideration, they decided to leave his universe as it is and create a new universe with a new Batman.

Deborah Snyder and Christopher Nolan both saw a private screening of Joss Whedon's ‘Justice League’ and told Zack Snyder “you can never see that movie.”



“I knew it would break his heart.”

– Deborah Snyder



“Zack doesn’t know. He can never know.”

– Nolan



(Source: @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/Rjikl5zsak — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) February 23, 2021

Nolan and Snyder deciding to go their separate ways

The Man of Steel director also revealed that among his original DC trinity, Wonder Woman, Superman, and Batman, the casting for Batman was the most complex. Since Zack Snyder wanted his Batman to look like the one from Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight returns, there were not many actors suited to the role. And his top choice Ben Affleck took a long time to get convinced but eventually came on board.

Affleck even brought in his friend Chris Terrio to write the script for Batman vs Superman and Justice League. Terrio won the Oscar for the best script in the Affleck directed Argo in 2013. Initially, WB had asked Nolan to be the creative head for this new DCEU, but he handed over the baton to Snyder as his knowledge of the DC lore is great.

Watch: Zack Snyder and Man Of Steel Cast On Christopher Nolan

Speaking to the nonprophet podcast Snyder revealed that even after promising the director’s cut of Justice League Warner Studios still made him remove some elements from his movie because they might interfere with future projects. The biggest one was the removal of Green Lantern. Zack Snyder had cast Wayne Carr as his John Stewart/Green Lantern and had even shot a scene with him.

But at the last moment, Warner decided to interfere and made him remove it because it might be confusing for the audience while watching the new Green Lantern series on HBO Max. Weirdly, Warner Studios decided to do that, even after promising the director and his fans about an uncompromised director’s cut. The scene present at the end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in which Batman interacts with Martian Manhunter was supposed to be with Green Lantern instead.

Zack Snyder’s upcoming projects

The Watchmen director also revealed that he was testing the led volume technology which was used in Star Wars’ The Mandalorian. The technology helps with reducing the budget drastically as the interactive lighting reduces the need for actual locations and the game engine inside it produces VFX to a very high level.

While he did not reveal what it was for, a wild guess would be for the Justice League 2&3 miniseries if they were to be made as a miniseries for HBO Max. Or even a continuation of Batman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. But realistically it might be used for the Army Of The Dead sequels if Netflix is interested in continuing the universe. Netflix does seem to be happy with the response the film got as they posted on their social media that it was one of their most-watched movies in the first four weeks.