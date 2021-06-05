HOLLYWOOD

Ben Affleck Wasn’t Snyder’s First Choice To Play Batman

Zack Snyder Batman
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Arsenal and Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes. Loves listening to electronic music.

Previous Article
After Christopher Nolan Christian Bale Is Betting On Taika Waititi
No Newer Articles