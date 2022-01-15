Ben Affleck Confirms There’s No Future For His Batman After The Flash

After almost five appearances as the Dark Knight, Ben Affleck thinks now is the time to move on as Batman after his appearance in The Flash. Affleck was bought in as Batman by Zack Snyder, but with now Snyder out in the cold as far as DCEU is concerned, it looks like two-thirds of his original DC trinity are gone.

BATMAN V SUPERMAN FIGHT

Why Affleck gave up on directing Batman

In a recent interview with LA Times, Ben Affleck revealed that after his tough time in Justice League, he had a reduced appetite to direct his solo Batman project which would have featured the Batman Vs Deathstroke storyline originally teased in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Directing “Batman” is a good example. I looked at it and thought, I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person who does this should love it.

Further explaining, “you’re supposed to always want these things, and I probably would have loved doing it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it’s not worth it.” He concludes, “It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once it started being more about the experience, I felt more at ease.”

Hence after that, he passed on the project to Matt Reeves who eventually made a new Batman project altogether with Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight/ Bruce Wayne.

Family is forever ❤️



George Clooney's #TheTenderBar arrives tomorrow on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/1nRcFL5iYB — Prime Video Canada 🇨🇦 (@PrimeVideoCA) January 6, 2022

The Flash Has Best of Batfleck

The Argo director also revealed that Andy Mushietti’s The Flash might have his favourite scenes as Batman, but has doubts that they’ll make it into the final cut. “I have never said this — this is hot off the presses — but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie,” he said.

Further adding, “I hope they maintain the integrity of what we did because I thought it was great and really interesting — different, but not in a way that is incongruent with the character. Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and really, really satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow — I think I have finally figured it out.’”

Related: To Kill Or Keep Ben Affleck’s Batman – DC’s Big Dilemma

The Farewell

Ben Affleck did go on to reiterate that The Flash will bring his career as Batman to a close. He referred to his time filming additional scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League and working on The Flash as “a really nice finish on my experience with that character.”

While fans do continue to demand more of Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse which will feature more of Affleck if it does happen. It does look like DC have tried their best to move on from Affleck’s iteration by bringing in Michael Keaton and Leslie Grace to replace him in the DCEU while Robert Pattinson can take the mantle of being the main Batman in his own universe.

Affleck’s most recent release The Tender Bar is streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.