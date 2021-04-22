Ben Affleck’s Batman Dying In Justice League 2 Left Zack Snyder Shocked

Justice League 2 shows a world without Ben Affleck’s Batman leading the Justice League

Ben Affleck’s Batman was all about redemption. But this redemption arc wasn’t supposed to end with Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It was supposed to end with him making a sacrifice that would inspire all of earth’s heroes to unite against Darkseid. So let’s see how it all was supposed to unfold. This is the second of the four-part Ben Affleck series, you can read part one here.

A Hellish Knightmare Saga

The weird desert scenes with an evil version of Superman we saw in Batman Vs Superman and Justice League weren’t just random Easter eggs. There were supposed to be a premonition in the forms of dreams Bruce Wayne experiences to show him what the future would look like if Darkseid’s invasion was successful. So in essence all of Bruce Wayne’s Knightmare scenes are warning signals which tell him what will happen to incase Darkseid successfully uses the Anti Life equation and controls the earth, turning it into an apocalyptic future.

Batman forms a Broken Justice League

In the alternate-future movie, which was supposed to be a direct sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash, back in time and warn Bruce to save Lois. And so in that world, the movie was going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from a destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump the Flash, back in time.

And the night before the big mission, they would have this last meal of reckoning, where they would all tell their painful experiences. One of those stories was Joker telling the story of the death of Robin. And Superman, in the end, kills everybody. Except for Flash, who makes it through. He jumps through time just to escape the Knightmare timeline. And there was always a concept for time travel, where the earth has to be in relatively the same position in space. So you could only jump once a year or you would jump into space.

A mission in the future to save the present-day earth

So Batfleck has to make sure Flash travels back in time at the perfect moment so that he can warn Bruce Wayne that he has to save Lois Lane from Darkseid because if that happens there is no stopping the post-apocalyptic future. The scene in Batman Vs Superman where flash shows up and warns bruce that Lois Lane is the key is him warning about that future. But they commit a mistake by going farther back than required and hence Bruce doesn’t understand it. Thus they do this mission one more time where they get it right.

Batman’s ultimate sacrifice

When Darkseid comes for Lois Lane in Justice League 2, Batman sacrifices himself for the sake of all of humanity. He manages to save Lois but dies in the process. Batman’s death is a beautiful parallel to Superman’s death.

Superman’s sacrifice motivates Bruce to form the Justice League, while Batman’s death motivates Clark to lead the Justice League and make sure Darkseid is defeated.