Ben Affleck And Henry Cavill Pleading And Plotting To Get Their Roles Back In DC

Clandestine meetings between Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill ignite fans’ protests to get their roles back in DCEU.

DCEU has had enough of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck and is planning to wipe them away by handing over their characters to other actors.

‘The Flash’ to wipe out oldies Superman and Batman forever

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill inspired by Johnny Depp’s fan campaign

The upcoming film, ‘The Flash’, starring Ezra Miller, is rumoured to change the trajectory by launching the new ‘Justice League’ in the DCEU, leaving Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck fuming. But the actor duo won’t let their fortune slip away so easily. They are planning to use their massive fan following to pressurize DCEU to have them back. Their latest inspiration is Johnny Depp’s fan campaign to reinstate him to play the character of Jack Sparrow, it seems.

Some insiders like Daniel Richman suggest that DC fans won’t be lucky to see Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman again, thanks to Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’. The upcoming film is rumoured to fetch in these transformations in the DCEU, along with introducing a new ‘Justice League’.

For those who are far from the DC universe, ‘The Flash’ is the superhero version of Barry Allen. Allen is a police forensic investigator from Central City and can travel at the speed of light.

A new round of rumours suggests that the film will erase the oldies, including Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman. The upcoming film would be the swansong for Ben as the Caped Crusader. Furthermore, Henry Cavill’s old footage will be used to bid adieu to Superman. According to the film critic, Grace Rudolph, a new ‘Justice League’ will be formed, and Batgirl will take over Ben Affleck’s Batman.

A Twitter user, MyTimeToShineHello said,

“I don’t usually tweet about DC stuff, but I have a friend who has seen The Flash, and the movie will erase every movie Snyder has done. Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Justice League never happened now. Erased from continuity. Affleck and Cavill are both gone”.

The Twitter user is well versed with DCEU happenings, and his speculations are based on Jack Snyder’s current chemistry with DCEU. It would be interesting to see how the comic movie universe manages to erase the legacy left by Cavill and Affleck.

Let us know if you agree with ‘Kingsman’ maker Matthew Vaughn who said, ‘Dawn of Justice’, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck was a mistake, the comments section below.