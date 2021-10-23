Before Adam Warlock Is Nova Debuting In James Gunn’s Guardians Holiday Special

James Gunn announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce the “greatest MCU character” of all time.

James Gunn has recently announced that his movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will introduce a new Marvel character. The fans who were eagerly waiting for the movie are now more hyped than ever, and sadly it’s a long wait.

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

GREATEST MCU CHARACTER IS ON ITS WAY

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and The Guardians of the Galaxy are the two major projects that James Gunn is currently working on. The script for Holiday Special is finished and the movie will release in 2022 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will be James Gunn’s last movie in the franchise and also the last movie for the entire cast, Peter Quill, Drax, Groot, Rocker, Gamora, Nebula, and Mantis will release in 2023 after the Holiday special has left an impact on the MCU fans. James Gunn further said that the script for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has been ready for a long time, he is just trying to experiment with it a little more.

Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 3 will begin shooting in November and will end it’s filming in May.



It’s Christmas Special will also film simultaneously with it and premiere on Disney Plus in December of 2022. pic.twitter.com/AlIk2fTejM — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) September 10, 2021

“For Guardians 3, the script has basically been written for a long time. I’ve been playing with it in little ways over the years, but it’s basically stayed the same since three years ago. It’s pretty heavy actually. It’s a heavier story, so it’s an emotional process to go through.”

Talking about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, James Gunn recently tweeted that the movie will ïntroduce one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”

WHO WILL BE THE NEW MARVEL CHARACTER?

The fans were already excited about the Holiday Special, but after the recent tweet by James Gunn they have lost all their patience and have started speculating who this Marvel character could be.

Rumours suggest that the two most obvious choices for the MCU characters to make their debut are Adam Warlock and Nova. Adam Warlock is believed to be one of the popular characters from the comics and his addition to the roster will open a lot of doors for MCU to explore. And with the recent casting of Will Poulter as Adam all our bets are on Nova.

Nova a.k.a Richard Rider is another popular face that transformed from teenage Richard Rider into a superhero to protect the galaxy from threats. There are chances that Nova is introduced in the upcoming special and returns for a standalone series later. From Avengers: Endgame we know Thanos decimated Xandar and Nova Corps with it. However, directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased that audience might have missed Nova in the final battle.

Nonetheless, speculations don’t stop there, some believe it could be Santa Claus and some put their money on Blackjack O’Hare. It’s quite obvious that the speculations won’t end until something firm and legit comes from the production’s side.

Related: Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Will Be The End Of The Drax

THE HOLIDAY SPECIAL RELEASES ON CHRISTMAS OF 2022.

James Gunn also confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will come out in between Thor: Love and Thunder and The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So, that means whosoever that new Marvel character is, he/she could return in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. James Gunn is back to write and direct.



The Original Special is coming to #DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/8JqjhPo6Cn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The movie is coming out around Christmas of 2022 and by the tweet, Gunn has hyped up the movie more than ever. The confirmed cast for the Holiday Special includes Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Pom Klementieff.

The hype is even more since the Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t stop after The Holiday special, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit the screen not long after that in the middle of 2023.