What Iron Man Can Learn From Batman About Saving The World

Out of Bruce Wayne, Batman and Tony Stark, Iron Man, who excels when it comes to saving the world

DCEU and MCU have more in common than it meets the naked eyes. Most importantly, both of them have an army of their own to protect the world. On one side, DC has Justice League, and on the other, MCU has Avengers. The two armies have something familiar too. Both of the armies have a tech-savvy billionaire as their strategist. Justice League has the Dark Knight, the Batman, and The Avengers has the philanthropist, the Iron Man.

Live Action Ironman vs Batman!

Who wins? pic.twitter.com/X1wVo31fsN — KING VADER (@kingvader) April 22, 2021

But, now that gives birth to the biggest question: who is the better strategist out of the two? What could be the possible parameters to decide that? Let’s look at some practical reasons to determine who is a better strategist for their team.

Going up Against Superman

Before Batman v Superman there were many debates if there’s a fight between Batman and Superman who will win. But, after the movie, it was evident to what extent Batman’s presence of mind and intellect can go. Batman was indeed able to pin Supes down.

However, if Iron Man would be made to fight with Superman, he might stand some chance with his incredible inventions. But, then, at the same time, Superman would be able to damage his iron armour just like that. [Heat Vision!] Iron Man has no advantage even when he can fly, Superman is much faster than him.

The Cutting Edge Technology

Maybe Batman does not have such a technically advanced suit and cannot fly, but he definitely has advanced vehicles, whether it was the Batmobile or the Knightcrawler.

I want to see this Batmobile in action again!#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/bp17aLDkIE — 𝚙 𝚜 🔜🧟‍♂️🎰 (@prashanth_el) April 11, 2021

Tony Stark has a degree in Engineering Physics and Artificial Intelligence with an IQ of 270, which undoubtedly shows he is brilliant at all the inventions he makes. He might have JARVIS and FRIDAY, but are these virtual assistants enough to defeat Bruce Wayne’s supercomputer? And, if they are, do you always have so much time before an apocalypse to make new inventions. Will Thanos or Darkseid wait until another invention could be made?

The Supercomputer Vs AI

Talking of Bruce Wayne’s supercomputer, he also has a backdoor to the United States Defence Computers, which helped him get the Joker in The Dark Knight. When it comes to handling computers, Bruce is not alone; whenever he becomes Batman and is on the hunt, he has Alfred having his back on the computer. On the other hand, Tony has his sophisticated AI that more often than not performs better than a human.

The Brute Strength

Being a strategist in an army that saves the world, having strength is equally important. Talking of strength, if Tony Stark and Bruce Wayne have to go one on one without their suits, Tony doesn’t even stand a chance. Bruce is a master of 127 different martial arts forms and has traveled the world learning them.

The Iron Suit Vs The Batsuit

Now, considering the suits is where Iron Man’s NanoTech suit might have the upper hand. Though it doesn’t sound feasible but having such an agile armour is an add-on; at least it was in Infinity Wars and the End Game.

Batman’s suit is a basic suit that sounds practical, it can resist knives, bullets, frames, and radiations. So, on reasonable ground, Batman will have the upper hand with or without a suit, but in the cinematic world, if the suits are on, it will be a fight worth watching.

Ironman vs Batman who do you think would win in a fight #ironmanvsbatman pic.twitter.com/J8JzwsRXoJ — richard🍂⚛▫️ (@Mairo_Richard1) March 18, 2020

The Verdict

Since it is about deciding who the better strategist would be, believing in the practical world putting money on Iron Man would be a bad choice. Whether it’s Bruce Wayne or Batman, his strategies are well-grounded and relatable.

The strategies seem to last longer and save the world every time; maybe that’s why Batman did not die like Iron Man in the Avengers: End Game. It seems heroic to sacrifice to save the universe, but it would have been a well-rooted plan by Batman the planet would have been saved without anyone dying.