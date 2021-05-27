Batgirl To Replace Batman In DC Live-action Movies

WB is desperately trying to reinvigorate its dying DC franchise as they announce a brand new Batgirl movie

After bungling up the possibility of making more Justice League movies, Warner Bros Studios had to construct a new plan for DC because their old plans had failed. If you see the slate of upcoming DC films, it appears that the new plan is to make solo movies that are loosely connected. The Flash is their big bet to bring in the multiverse and bridge the continuity in the Snyderverse and the new DCEU. Supergirl is scheduled to appear in that movie and now DC has announced a Batgirl project exclusively for HBO Max.

Batgirl project by The Flash creators

A Batgirl project was in development for a long time under WB studios. Initially, Joss Whedon was attached to tackle the project but after his bad management of the Justice League came to light he was fired from the project.

The movie remained in production hell for a long time until Warner finally announced that Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the duo behind 2020 hit Bad Boys for Life have been selected to direct the movie featuring Barbara Gordon. Christina Hodson, who has already penned scripts for two previous DC films, Birds Of Prey and The Flash has written the script for the Batgirl script.

Who is Barbara Gordon and her journey to become Batgirl

Barbara Gordon left her family when her daughter was a young teen. She is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon A few years later, Batman debuted. This inspired young Barbara to become Batgirl. Soon, she began working with Batman and his teen partner Robin. After a while as Batgirl, Barbara retreated from her role.

Shortly after, she was shot in the spine by the Joker. Looking for other ways to fight, Barbara became a hacker and information broker, donned the Oracle identity, and founded the Birds of Prey. Years later, her father found a clinic where Barbara could be cured. Barbara underwent surgery and received a cybernetic implant on her neck’s nape. She fully recovered and returned to her position as Batgirl.

Will Batgirl fit the existing DC continuity

It is currently unknown as to what continue will this Batgirl fit in. When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character.

Like Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise will not be connected to other DC projects, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It might be possible that the new Batgirl is seen as a replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman similar to what Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might do to Henry Cavill’s Superman as warner tries to get away from Snyder’s DCEU, but it is all speculation at this point. We will get clarity of what they’re attempting when we see Andy Mushietti’s The Flash next year.