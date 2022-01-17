Batgirl Leslie Grace Suits Up To Replace Ben Affleck’s Batman

Leslie Grace has revealed her first look as the DC stalwart Batgirl in her new costume. Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl will be key to the future of the DCEU as Ben Affleck has left the franchise after very negative experiences on 2017’s Justice League sets. However, a lot of fans do not seem to be on board with WB/DC’s new direction.

“I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…



And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.”

– Batgirl, Year One

Batgirl finally gets her solo movie

Barbara Gordon is one of the most famous characters in the DC comic book lore. Daughter of Commissioner James Gordon and occasional love interest of Batman/ Bruce Wayne, she is mainly known for her role as Batgirl.

She often helps out Batman and other members of the Bat-family in their daily crime-fighting in Gotham. The debut of Batman, inspired a young Barbara to become Batgirl. Soon, she began working with Batman and his teen partner Robin. After a while as Batgirl, Barbara retreated from her role.

There is another darker timeline in which she gets shot by Joker and gets paralyzed so she helps out Batman by becoming the best hacker in Gotham. But she recovers from the injury and returns as Batgirl.

The Batgirl Movie Panel

Leslie Grace will portray Batgirl

In the Heights star, has signed on for the lead in the Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be directing the movie who had recently directed the third instalment of Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life which was a box office hit. They will be directing based on a script from Christina Hodson, who had previously written scripts of other DC films such as Birds of Prey and the upcoming Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti.

Michael Keaton’s Batman will mentor Batgirl

After Affleck’s exit from the DC Extended Universe, there is a lack of a representative from Gotham in the DCEU. While Michael Keaton will be back as Batman to guide the other members of the Justice League. He is going to take a role similar to what Nick Fury did in Avengers instead of fighting like Captain America.

So Grace’s Batgirl will be taking that role instead, fighting alongside Wonder Woman and Supergirl in the future Justice League movies, after she establishes herself in her solo movie which comes out later this year on HBO Max.

No continuity for Barbara in the DCEU

It is currently unknown as to what continuity will this Batgirl fit in. When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character.

Like, Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise will not be connected to other DC projects, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It might be possible that the new Batgirl is seen as a replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman similar to what Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might do to Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Warner Studios is trying to get away from Snyder’s DCEU, but it is all speculation at this point. We will get clarity of what they’re attempting when we see Ezra Miller’s The Flash next year.