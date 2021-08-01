Batgirl Leslie Grace Will Replace Batfleck Alongside Micheal Keaton

There is a lot of confusion over who is the Batman to lead the DC universe forward Between Robert Pattinson and Michael Keaton. Now, the studio has signed their first Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl for an HBO Max original movie. Leslie Grace will play the titular character and seems like she has joined the race.

Leslie Grace cast as Batgirl – DCEU HBO Max Movie

Video Credits: Beyond The Trailer

A new strategy for DC

WB studios have had to rethink their strategies about their DC properties. Their recent movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and Birds Of Prey were box office bombs. They barely managed to recover their budgets. So WB has decided to shift some of their upcoming DC projects to HBO Max. While shows like GCPD and Peacemaker have been announced as HBO Max originals, they are still an extension of the universes Matt Reeves and James Gunn have been creating. Hence Batgirl is the first DC movie being developed as an HBO Max original.

Leslie Grace will be Batgirl

In the heights star- Leslie Grace has been signed on for the lead in Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be directing the movie who had recently directed the third installment of Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life which was a box office hit. They will be directing based on a script from Christina Hodson, who had previously written scripts of other DC films such as Birds of Prey and the upcoming Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti.

I am BEYOND EXCITED to embody Barbara Gordon, your #Batgirl ! I cannot believeeee what I’m writing rn… THANK YOU DC for welcoming to the family! I’m ready to give her all I’ve got! 🦇💜✨ https://t.co/muq9GuVVk6 — Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) July 21, 2021

Related: Batgirl To Replace Batman In DC Live-action Movies

Who is Batgirl and what is her origin story

Batgirl Barbara Gordon left her family when her daughter was a young teen. She is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon A few years later, Batman debuted. This inspired young Barbara to become Batgirl. Soon, she began working with Batman and his teen partner Robin. After a while as Batgirl, Barbara retreated from her role.

Shortly after, she was shot in the spine by the Joker. Looking for other ways to fight, Barbara became a hacker and information broker, donned the Oracle identity, and founded the Birds of Prey. Years later, her father found a clinic where Barbara could be cured. Barbara underwent surgery and received a cybernetic implant on her neck’s nape. She fully recovered and returned to her position as Batgirl.

Video Credits: Sage’s Rain

In what continuity will Batgirl feature?

It is currently unknown as to what continue will this Batgirl fit in. When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character.

Like Matt Reeves’ Batman franchise will not be connected to other DC projects, while James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a soft reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. It might be possible that the new Batgirl is seen as a replacement of Ben Affleck’s Batman similar to what Sasha Calle’s Supergirl might do to Henry Cavill’s Superman as Warner Studios tries to get away from Snyder’s DCEU, but it is all speculation at this point. We will get clarity of what they’re attempting when we see Ezra Miller’s The Flash next year.