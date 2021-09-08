Batfleck’s Death In The Flash To Put An End To Snyder-verse

There’s been a lot of speculation of what Ben Affleck’s Batfleck will do after his appearance in The Flash. New set photos showcased the new batmobile and Michael Keaton as alternate Batman. Director Andy Muschetti feels Batfleck is the ’emotional’ factor for Ezra Millers Barry Allen.

Manifesting Andy Muschietti posts Ben Affleck’s Batman next. 🧘‍♂️ #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/ZpEXatGUvl — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) June 18, 2021

Ben Affleck’s final Batman appearance

Scoopers Giantfreakinfrobot seems to have an update on the hotly debated topic that will Ben Affleck return as Batfleck after his extended cameo in Andy Mushietti’s The Flash starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen. It appears that his appearance will be his final one as the Dark Knight. After the Argo director left his Batman movie in the hands of Matt Reeves, he had no interest to return but he had one more appearance left in his contract. Reeves then went ahead and made his own Batman movie with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Ben Affleck returned on the request of Zack Snyder

Batfleck did return to shoot two scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Snyder felt they owed the fans a proper Joker and Batman scene. The second scene was Bruce Wayne’s conversation with Martian Manhunter at the end of Justice League’s four-hour director’s cut.

What might happen to Batfleck in The Flash

If Affleck’s final appearance as Batfleck will be in the Flash, it will be interesting what they will do with his character. While Keaton is set to be the Batman to guide the rest of the league in this corrupted version of the DCEU, there is no real need for Batfleck. Thus there is a possibility they might kill him to end the Snyderverse. And unlike Superman, his death cannot be reversed. Flash’s time travelling through the multiverse might take us in a timeline where Snyder’s DCEU might come to an end.

After The Flash, we won’t see Ben Affleck as Batman again. https://t.co/EDEhW1druh — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) August 30, 2021

Flash will introduce a DC multiverse with his time-traveling abilities

Although this scene shows Flash time travelling, Snyder just scratched the tip of the iceberg of his time travel capabilities. So there are two kinds of time travel Flash does, first is the one shown in Justice League where he reverses time by mere seconds or minutes and the other one is going back 5-10 years as he does in Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Flashpoint, where he goes back in time to save his mother.

A long journey to get The Flash in production

It’s been a long and hard journey to get The Flash movie’s production get started. Initially, the Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa was attached to direct this film but that plan didn’t turn out as expected. Finally, It series director Andy Muschietti was signed to create the scarlet speedster for the big screen. Muschietti’s wife Barbara and Michael Disco are on as producers with Marianne Jenkins acting as executive producer on the time-travelling adventure. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) will be writing the screenplay.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

Since this movie will be exploring different timelines through Flash’s ability to time travel by using the cosmic treadmill, we will see Affleck, as well as Keaton, cast as Batman. This movie will also introduce various new characters, like Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 4th, 2022 with principal photography to take place this year in London.