Bane Is Set To Return On HBO Max Without Batman

One of the best Batman villains of all time- Bane is set to return on HBO Max

WB is planning to bring Bane, DC’s one of the finest villains to HBO Max. About a decade ago Christopher Nolan brought Tom Hardy to essay Batman’s archnemesis in his The Dark Knight trilogy. Now a new actor will get behind the mask and will hit the small screen in 2022.

Watch: Batman VS Bane – The Dark Knight Rises

Bane comes back to the DCEU

According to scooper Grace Randolph, Bane will make a return to the DCEU. Per her, Bane will not have his solo project but instead will appear in someone another character’s project. The safe bet here is the Batgirl project which is currently in production. While technically a Batman villain, he does go up against several members of the Bat-Family.

Who is Bane?

Bane is an escaped convict from an island prison in South America and a super-villain/assassin. Bane has abnormal physical strength as a result of having undergone experiments involving a derivative of the drug Venom. He became known as “The Man Who Broke the Bat” when he broke Batman’s back, forcing Bruce Wayne to give up the Batman persona while he recuperated.

Originally intended as a “dark mirror” of the highly disciplined and multi-skilled pulp hero Doc Savage, Bane spends his childhood in the hellish prison of Pena Duro on the corrupt South American island nation of Santa Prisca. He develops super strength through a forced experiment involving the drug Venom. Although his dependency on Venom is an immense weakness, Bane has been one of Batman’s most intelligent and physically powerful foes. He is best known for breaking Batman’s back in the “Knightfall” story arc, which was also shown in The Dark Knight Rises

Although primarily a villain, Bane is a complex character and has worked to take down drug lords. Despite their history, he has sometimes had Batman’s financial backing and direct assistance.

Bane might be the antagonist in the Batgirl movie

In the heights star- Leslie Grace has been signed on for the lead in Batgirl. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be directing the movie who had recently directed the third instalment of Will Smith’s Bad Boys For Life which was a box office hit. They will be directing based on a script from Christina Hodson, who had previously written scripts of other DC films such as Birds of Prey and the upcoming Flash film directed by Andy Muschietti. It is currently unknown as to what continue will this Batgirl fit in.

When Zack Snyder had initially mapped out his five-movie arc, Batgirl would be appearing alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman but Warner’s recent anti-Snyder stance seems to suggest that they might not want to follow his plans. The movie might be following DC’s recent plans to create standalone franchises for each character. So we will have to wait and watch how Bane returns to the DCEU.

The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan felt Tom Hardy's performance as Bane hasn't quite gotten its due, going so far as to compare his facial expressions to the work of Marlon Brando. 🤨https://t.co/AhubUBGh6S pic.twitter.com/6BAK8poEOk — IGN (@IGN) December 16, 2020

The last time we saw Bane in the DCEU

The last time we saw Bane was in Christopher Nolan’s third and final Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises. Tom Hardy played the role in the movie. Hardy gave a performance for the ages as his portrayal of Bane was intense and spectacular.

The Venom actor also built up his body to show the massive built of Bane. The Batman Vs Bane fight also showcased the iconic scene of Bane snapping The Dark Knight’s spine in half. Although in end Batman eventually defeats Bane and reclaims the power of Gotham before sacrificing himself to take the bomb away from the city.