What BAFTA 2021 Tells Us About Oscars This Year

Bafta this year recognised some of the best work that came out, so what can we expect from Academy’s Oscars

The Awards season is here, recently the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) were held providing us with some interesting winners next is the prestigious (?) Academy Awards aka Oscars. While the film industry heavily suffered last year due to the Coronavirus we certainly got some good movies. Nomadland, The Father, Promising Young Woman, Disney’s Soul, all are some great entertainers. Here are our Oscar 2021 predictions based on how various films fared by far this season.

What a fantastic celebration of film! Thanks to all the winners and nominees who made this #EEBAFTAs awards weekend so special. Here's a little look back at just some of the very best bits ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kocdrQXTie — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 12, 2021

A look at the nominees and winners of BAFTA 2021

Best Film

The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Nomadland

WINNER: Nomadland

NOMADLAND | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Director

Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy, Minari, Lee Isaac Chung, Nomadland, Chloé Zhao, Quo Vadis, Aida? Jamila Žbanić, Rocks, Sarah Gavron

WINNER: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Original Screenplay

Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Mank, Jack Fincher, Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell, Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire, Wilson, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

WINNER: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman

Watch: The Best Moments From the 2021 BAFTA Awards

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, Rocks; Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Wunmi Mosaku, His House; Alfre Woodard, Clemency

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Original Score

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Minari, Emile Mosseri, News of the World, James Newton Howard, Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis, Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

WINNER: Soul

Let’s take a look at the Oscar nominees

Best Picture

“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, and Philippe Carcassonne, producers), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler, producers), “Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski, producers), “Minari” (Christina Oh, producer), “Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, producers), “Promising Young Woman” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, and Josey McNamara, producers), “Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, producers)

"I didn't have to act old…because I AM old!" Sir Anthony Hopkins tells @claraamfo all about his Leading Actor-winning performance in The Father, the importance of a good script, and his admiration for Olivia Colman ❤️ @EE #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/3NmL2j5aUi — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 12, 2021

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Watch: 93rd Oscars Nominations | Announced by Priyanka and Nick Jonas

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard, “Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross,“Minari,” Emile Mosseri, “News of the World,” James Newton Howard,“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

And The Oscar 2021 Predictions Are

Best Picture

The nominations for the best picture in both the Oscars and the Baftas have four films in common which are THE FATHER, NOMADLAND, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, and THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7.

Since Nomadland won in the Bafta, it’s a safe bet to assume it might win again due to its critical acclaim. The only wildcard is Judas and the Black Messiah, which has been getting rave reviews after launching recently.

Best Actor

Best actor is probably the toughest category this year due to most of the nominees giving iconic performances. Anthony Hopkins won it for the father in Bafta, but Chadwick Boseman can win posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the Oscars.

Chadwick Boseman’s collaborators invite us into a conversation about his extraordinary artistic process.



Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist Special premieres April 17. pic.twitter.com/vm0thspKNQ — Netflix (@netflix) April 13, 2021

Best Actress

Nomadland was a movie that received insane critical reception, and one of the major reasons for that was Frances McDormand’s performance as the lead, for which she won the Bafta. And it looks likely that she will win in the Oscars as well. Although Viola Davis might also be in the running for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Director

Chloe Zhao has been on a roll after directing Nomadland. She is the clear candidate to win the Oscars after winning the Bafta. Legendary director David Fincher will be giving a close fight after directing Mank for Netflix.

Best Music

Sound of Metal won the award for the best original score in Bafta but surprisingly it wasn’t even nominated for the Oscars even when having such a score heavy movie. James Newton Howard is the best bet to win the academy awards for his score in New of the World.