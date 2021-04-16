What BAFTA 2021 Tells Us About Oscars This Year

Bafta this year recognised some of the best work that came out, so what can we expect from Academy’s Oscars
The Awards season is here, recently the 2021 British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) were held providing us with some interesting winners next is the prestigious (?) Academy Awards aka Oscars. While the film industry heavily suffered last year due to the Coronavirus we certainly got some good movies. Nomadland, The Father, Promising Young Woman, Disney’s Soul, all are some great entertainers. Here are our Oscar 2021 predictions based on how various films fared by far this season.
A look at the nominees and winners of BAFTA 2021
Best Film
The Father, The Mauritanian, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Nomadland
WINNER: Nomadland
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg, Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy, Minari, Lee Isaac Chung, Nomadland, Chloé Zhao, Quo Vadis, Aida? Jamila Žbanić, Rocks, Sarah Gavron
WINNER: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg, Mank, Jack Fincher, Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell, Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire, Wilson, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
WINNER: Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks; Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version; Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman; Frances McDormand, Nomadland; Wunmi Mosaku, His House; Alfre Woodard, Clemency
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal; Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger; Anthony Hopkins, The Father; Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round; Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Minari, Emile Mosseri, News of the World, James Newton Howard, Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis, Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
WINNER: Soul
Let’s take a look at the Oscar nominees
Best Picture
“The Father” (David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi, and Philippe Carcassonne, producers), “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Shaka King, Charles D. King, and Ryan Coogler, producers), “Mank” (Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, and Douglas Urbanski, producers), “Minari” (Christina Oh, producer), “Nomadland” (Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, producers), “Promising Young Woman” (Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell, and Josey McNamara, producers), “Sound of Metal” (Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, producers), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, producers)
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)
Best Original Score
“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard, “Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross,“Minari,” Emile Mosseri, “News of the World,” James Newton Howard,“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
And The Oscar 2021 Predictions Are
Best Picture
The nominations for the best picture in both the Oscars and the Baftas have four films in common which are THE FATHER, NOMADLAND, PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN, and THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7.
Since Nomadland won in the Bafta, it’s a safe bet to assume it might win again due to its critical acclaim. The only wildcard is Judas and the Black Messiah, which has been getting rave reviews after launching recently.
Best Actor
Best actor is probably the toughest category this year due to most of the nominees giving iconic performances. Anthony Hopkins won it for the father in Bafta, but Chadwick Boseman can win posthumously for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom in the Oscars.
Best Actress
Nomadland was a movie that received insane critical reception, and one of the major reasons for that was Frances McDormand’s performance as the lead, for which she won the Bafta. And it looks likely that she will win in the Oscars as well. Although Viola Davis might also be in the running for her performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Director
Chloe Zhao has been on a roll after directing Nomadland. She is the clear candidate to win the Oscars after winning the Bafta. Legendary director David Fincher will be giving a close fight after directing Mank for Netflix.
Best Music
Sound of Metal won the award for the best original score in Bafta but surprisingly it wasn’t even nominated for the Oscars even when having such a score heavy movie. James Newton Howard is the best bet to win the academy awards for his score in New of the World.