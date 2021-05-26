Bad Batch Finally Brings In The Mandalorian Connect

Bad Batch episode 4 ‘Cornered’ plays with our emotions

Clone Force 99 met a new villain in the Bad Batch Episode 4 Cornered. While the episode makes us quite emotional it also makes us to bring out our thinking hats. Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of what happened.

The subplots

The clones of the Bad Batch are low on food and fuel, however it’s a more serious issue that meets them in the world Pantora: a cool and skilled killer/hunter. “Cornered,” is a complete action thriller created by Saul Ruiz and written by Christian Taylor, carries business as usual to The Bad Batch.

This episode is the deciding moment for the audience; we’re truly engaged in the plot now, the dangers and connections set up. The connection between the clones, or Hunter and Omega explicitly, needs to work now. The fast fire pace implies there isn’t a great deal of time for all that to soak in, and a B-plot including Echo being sold as though he’s a droid feels particularly surface-level.

The Wanted List

Hunter, Echo, Wrecker, Tech and Omega have moved tirelessly from one place to another. From Kamino to Saleucami to eventually Pantora in this episode. Things are getting worse for the Bad Batch as Omega is now on the wanted list and a bounty hunter is out to get her. The story really gets interesting in the first part of the episode.

Related: Bad Batch Finally Gives Us The Hunter-Omega Relationship We’ve Been Waiting For

A New Town

After they land on Pantora to load up, the clones start to perceive how they’re just not suited to live a normal civilian life. Hunter needs some things from the market before going back and starts grabbing his things, especially for Wrecker. Pantora is not as safe as they think it is. Its deep urban life beams with dangerous alien life and one false turn could get them into a catastrophe. They don’t have anything to sell apart from dangerous explosive bombs that alerts the shopkeepers.

A Peril comes

The peril doesn’t lie in Pantora but who has come to Pantora for the Bad Batch. In a land far, far away, a courrupt official has put a bounty hunter named Fennec Shand on Omega. Before that, we see Fennec looking at Omega’s hologram and smiling. We know she’s going to get her. Everything comes together like a solved puzzle when Omega and Fennec run through the city, in the last scene. There are so many questions during that point in our mind- What will Hunter do next? Is it going to be Fennec vs Hunter? It’s a dicey place.

"The galaxy is a dangerous place to be…" Episode four of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pbI9qoNtvG — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 21, 2021

A Known Face

Fennec was a terrrific character in The Mandalorian working alongside the other bounty hunter i.e Boba Fett and she’s just as cool in the Bad Batch Episode 4 as well. Wen gives her a combination of terrorizing look and warm heart that causes the character to feel invigorated. The way she advises Omega to “tuck and roll when you land, kid” a vacant yet valuable help as Omega takes a long fall.

Cornered ➡️ Catch up on moments from episode four of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/B7KYOJkMiO — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 22, 2021

Fennec Shand

Fennec Shand is an impressive character, she’s new in the Star Wars universe and from the bounty hunters we’ve seen before. She separates herself from other Star Wars abundance trackers well.

Fennec Shand. Catch a familiar face in episode four of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CsfByaPtWp — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 24, 2021

“Cornered” plays with our emotions even more during the start of the episode when Fennec’s plans are not clear and meets Omega was the very first time. Fennec’s employee still remains a secret. Regardless, the episode ends with Clone Force 99 taking some time out for detective work and we want to know more!