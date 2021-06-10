Bad Batch: The Droid War Brings In Jedi Connection

The last episode of Bad Batch introduced us to Cid the Jedi Informant. Since the Batch did not observe any hostilities from her side, we expected to see more of her…

The sixth episode of Bad Batch touches the Droid war, named ‘Decommissioned’, this episode leaves us with what looks like a Jedi Connection. Cid has got a new assignment for the Batch which takes them to Corellia. But this assignment turns out to be the most challenging and inefficient one. Still, some new faces are bringing new pathways for the story. Let’s see it through,

The episode begins with Omega trying to hit aim with her new crossbow blaster, which she obtained during her last ‘Rampage’. The Batch is still on Ord Mantell, as a guest, after finishing their last job for Cid, successfully.

‘I Watch Your Back’

Cid barges in with her badass attitude and authoritative personality. I mean the first words that come out of her mouth are “Playtime’s over, we need to talk”, so calm and to the point. I’m sure she has started to grow on all of us here.

So, she has got a new job for the Batch. The Batch is to retrieve a tactical droid, a type of commander droid used by the Separatist Military during the Clone War. These are special kinds of Droids, they can learn and grow with each mission they complete, can bring lots of value to a tactical team. You guys must be curious to know, who might be needing these Droids now. Well, based on Cid’s history with the Republic and current situation, it’s likely that it is on-demand of some rebel groups in their early phase.

So, the Batch agrees and takes the job because Cid strikes the deal with the best thing in return, The Protection. The Batch is now fugitives in the eyes of the newly formed Empire, and they can’t afford to deny any kind of help they can get. Cid reassures them of the mutual benefits of the job and their safety, which means, Omega’s safety.

Meet The Martez Sisters

The Batch heads for a decommissioned facility at Corellia where the Droids are being scrambled. It looks an easy job for them at the first sight until they find out they are not alone looking for the tactical droid. The facility was heavily guarded by Police Droids. We have seen those yellow droids in Clone Wars didn’t we? They don’t ‘capture’ the infiltrators, meaning, those droids do not hold back.

So, Omega is to remain idle and Wreaker is commanded to take higher ground while Echo and Hunter go to locate the target. Well, Omega is not the one to sit idle as we already know. Soon, she finds the droid, well, at least it’s head for all that matters.

And as soon as Omega finds the Droid head, she also finds one of the two other guests at the party. They are Martez Sisters from The Clone Wars, last season. They helped Ashoka Tano during her compromised travels at Coruscant.

“I’ve got it”, No they don’t

The tug of wars beings between the Batch and Martez Sister. We see many moments of the Batch saving the lives of Martez Sisters and the sisters saving the life of Omega. The epic shoots down of Droids by Hunter and Rafa, the elder sister was just so cool. The Droid head is being caught and thrown by both teams as they shoot their way through the army of Police Droids.

We see the oldest tricks of the franchise, ‘override the lockdown’ and ‘Get to the control panel’. Wrecker founds himself struggling again with his headaches. This time it was really frightening when the inhibiter chip in his head starts to show its dominance and Wrecker mutters “Good soldiers…”.

What Happened, Did We Win?

In the middle of the fight, as they all start to get cornered by the huge Droid army, Trace comes out with a brilliant idea to counter droids with droids. In retrospect, she shows us how valuable that Droid head was by using it to command the decommissioned droid army. Well, it was possible because of Echo’s tech-head.

The voice of those duck-faced droids never fails to tickle me. When Echo reinitiates those decommissioned Droids through their reprogrammed Tactical Droid head, one of them goes like “What happened, did we win?”. Best laugh I could conjure from the series so far.

Happy Disappointments

As the Police Droid army starts to overwhelm the Batch and Martez Sisters, they decide to work together and somehow get out of the facility. Trace saved Omega from certain death, Hunter saves Rafa from blaster hits and in the aftermath of the blaster fight, they lose the Droid head, actually, Trace did. So, the mission turned out to be a failure on both sides. But, thanks to Echo, its was not a complete failure.

On their way back from the facility, Rafa tells the Batch that they wanted to use the tactical droid against the Empire. In their book, ‘against the Empire’ means Good and that’s good enough for Hunter. He gave the intel that Echo saved from the droid head to Martez Sisters. Even if the Batch had to return empty-handed, Hunter says to Rafa “at least you’ll use it for good”.

Now, I know we thought we’ll get to see Crosshair in action against the Batch in this episode. That didn’t happen but they have decided to let the story and the Batch stay with Cid for some more time. At the end, on their way back, Martez Sisters talks to a hooded person tells them about the intel they received from a bunch of unusual clones. Who do you think that person was?

Do you think he was Obi Wan Kenobi? That’s my best guess. It’s too early for Luke and too late for Aniken.

Tell us what you guys think in the comment section..