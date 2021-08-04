Bad Batch Goes OG Star Wars With Unexpected Reunions

Warning: The following content contains spoilers for episode 11 of “Devil’s Deal” from season 1 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is packed with connections to other corners of the distant galaxy, from Fennec Shand of the Mandalorian to multi-player Clone Wars, they all have it. After being introduced by Caleb Dume / Kanan Jarrus during the series premiere, The Bad Batch brought in more rebellious Star Wars alumni on episode 11 of “Devil’s Deal.” Unlike the previous ones, it went from the clone from the perspective of Force 99 to exploring how life treats others in the galaxy after the Clone Wars.

Ryloth, Rampart and Respect

The Bad Batch “Devil’s Deal” took place on Ryloth. Cham Syndulla, a veteran of the Clone War, and his partner Eleni formed an unstable alliance with Admiral Rampart and the Galactic Empire, allowing them to operate a new Doonium mining facility, despite their concerns about the government’s intent. The common people of this planet are equally vigilant, especially when Senator Orn Free Taa (as always selfish) insists that they renounce their military duties, assuring them that the Empire’s clone troopers will protect them. Cham, who yearned for peace after years of endless fighting, reminded the crowd that when Ryloth failed at the beginning of the Clone Wars, the clones helped them, thereby calming the crowd and reasoning that they won their respect.

Hera is here

At the same time, Crosshair recovered from Braka’s near-death is paying close attention to the trust of ally Cham, Gobi Gelie, who is already in the early stages of forming resistance. He even recruited Hera, the daughter of Cham and Eleni, to explore the mining facilities of the Empire, accompanied by everyone’s favourite robot, Chopper. This young version of Hera is eager to fly. Of course, when the imperial army discovered the couple and revealed their activities to Cham. Eleni rebukes Hera’s behaviour, telling her that the Imperial Refinery is a restricted area.

The Missing Force

Hoping to appease Syndullas, Rampart took Cham and Eleni to visit the Empire’s Doonium mine to make sure it would “rebuild the war.” Eleni did not buy it and told Cham privately, Rampart cared more about his own interests than Ryloth, and warned him that the peace of the empire was not acceptable to them. At the same time, after Gobi proposed to let Hera fly his ship after takeoff, he encouraged Hera to join a simple supply mission which he claimed. Turns out they are meeting with Clone Force 99 to collect about three dozen blasters and a box of thermal detonators provided by Cid.

Omega undoubtedly won the game Dejaik against Hunter, he was also there and showed Hera to see the Predator catastrophe. Together, Omega’s technical knowledge complements Hera’s intuitive “feel” of flying. Omega also mentioned being hunted down, and Hera asked him if he was in trouble. “I thought you were in trouble,” Omega replied. “Isn’t this the reason we are here?” Sure enough, on the way back, the crosshair shot down the Gobi ship and kept following them. Other imperial armies quickly joined them along with Ta’a and the city wall. Not surprisingly, Taa hopes to use this to accuse Chame of planning an uprising and exclude his opponent from the equation, but the wall is more strategic, allowing other fighters in the Gobi to escape and report back to Chame and Eleni.

The Classic Star Wars Way.

When Chopper informs Cham and Eleni that Hera has been convicted of treason without trial, Cham realizes that Taa will make sure Hera never gets a chance to defend herself. They hastily intercepted the convoy carrying Hera and others, resulting in an exchange of fire with the Empire’s clone troopers. However, due to his combat experience, Cham stopped the convoy effortlessly. The wall realized that its reinforcements needed more time to arrive and agreed to surrender, which infuriated Ta’a greatly. Taa also accused Cham of being a traitor, but the latter did not listen to him and replied that Taa had placed his greed and selfishness above Ryloth for many years.

Cham plans to shoot Taa before Eleni can convince him. Rampart let Crosshair hit Ta’a in the head, disabling him without killing him, just as reinforcements from the empire appeared. When Chopper and Hera fled into the night, they were captured, and the wall arrested Cham and Eleni for attempting to murder Ta’a. Fortunately, We will see Clone Force 99 rescue them next week!

