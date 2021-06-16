Bad Batch Marks Return Of Rex, The Insurgent Clone Captain

Bad Batch has brought the ‘Star of the War’ to the scene. The first and best of them all rebel clone Rex is here to save the day.

The 7th Episode has sketched a pretty intense plot for the coming episodes and now it’s time the Batch gets confronted by Crosshair, the ‘Good Soldier’. At the end of the 6th episode, We expected the mysterious figure in league with the Martez Sister to be one of the Jedi, since it would have made sense. But to all our surprises, it was the Commander of 501th Legion of Clones, CT-7567 also known as Rex.

"It's been a while, boys." Catch Captain Rex in episode seven of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CvMQPqkQry — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 15, 2021

Rex is no new face for Clone Wars geeks since he has made a big fan base by keeping his morality unaltered, unlike many others. The war between the Empire and the Old Republic was one of the ideologies, not only social and political but also moral. In that war, Clone Commander Rex and Clone Force 99 somehow made it to the good side.

Put it on Cid’s Tab

The episode begins with the Batch on another mercenary job arranged by Cid. This one must be feisty since there are some angry enemy ships are on their tails. Then there are “Hyperdrive back online”, “Jump to hyperspace”, things we love about Star Wars.

Batch completes the job, gets paid with few credits and sour attitude given by Cid for unknown reasons. She can be a mean-talking old hag sometimes. Omega and Wrecker are out having child fun and 2 cartons of Mantell Mix (Alien popcorn) are now on Cid’s tab. Celebrating within “It’s a tradition” theme with Omega, looks like Wrecker has finally got his calling. It’s cute though isn’t it?

In Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Cid's office decor, particularly her weapons and trophies, shows that she is far more formidable than she appears.https://t.co/l1YP2g4bsk pic.twitter.com/G34nHB6yKQ — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 29, 2021

Related: Bad Batch Episode 7 Points At Return Of Crosshair

It’s Been a While Boys

There is Rex, chilling at Cid’s den, giving Jedi vibes from the look and getup and anxious to meet his old buddies. Now, Rex is a first-generation Clone who decided to fight with the leftovers of Jedi after the Order-66 and dawn of the Empire.

Cid is out of the scene for the episode here, goes out saying the usual mean and hurtful stuff to poor clones. Suddenly between the meet and greet, Wrecker starts to have one of his headaches, and thanks to Rex, now they know that it’s not something to ignore. The way Rex explains them by calling them a “ticking time bomb” is enough to convince Hunter that now’s the time to get those Inhibitor Chips out of their heads.

Reunite with Captain Rex in episode seven of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XVnXa3e8BX — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 14, 2021

A Visit to the Remnants of the Age of Jedi

Rex too had a similar situation to Wrecker with the inhibitor chip side-effects. Thanks to his good buddy Ashoka Tano in the final arc of Clone Wars, she helped Rex getting the chip out after he went berserk. So Rex knows how to get those chips removed from those Batch heads.

Rex asks them to meet at Bracca, an Imperial ship graveyard planet. To Rex’s knowledge, there they have the wreckage of an old Republic Ship once used by the Jedi. The ship has the facility to perform the delicate operation to remove the chip from their brains at the medical bay.

After getting almost eaten by a giant alien octopus, Wrecker and company reach the medical bay, but things are about to escalate now.

The Good Soldier

When Tech puts his DIY chip locator machine on Wrecker’s head, its activates completely and this time the Batch is in for a little more than the headaches. Wrecker gets ‘activated’ and goes straight up to kill his companions because “all clones in the violation of Order-66 shall be terminated” says Wrecker.

Good soldiers follow orders. Episode seven of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/juO6pzR7zb — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 11, 2021

Things start to get radical and Omega tries to bring back Wrecker with her cute friendly appeal. But the Empire-designed chips got no room for that kind of appeal. So Rex stuns Wrecker and they put him in the MRI look-alike machine to finally get the chip out.

There Comes a New Threat

Finally, all the members of Batch are now free of Inhibitor Chip threat except Crosshair who’s now has become a threat. The Batch says farewell to Rex with an exchange of care and assurance of helping each other whenever in need. Hunter expresses how important Omega has become for them and that he can’t afford to put her life in danger. Although Rex is dead in Empire’s knowledge, the Batch is still fugitives for them. The Empire has its best people, led by Crosshair, hunting for them.

Watch: Star Wars – The Bad Batch, Rex Leaves

Video Credits: You Tube

As Rex leaves the planet, an Imperial scrapper records the presence of the Batch on the planet and informs the Empire. Now, I don’t need to tell you who’s going to come looking for the Batch now.

However, I’m hopeful that the Batch may finally get their lost member back in the team because they are at the place where it’s very much possible.

What do you think? Is it going to be a loss or gain for the Batch in the next episode?

Well, guess we’re in for a quality shootout in the next episode.