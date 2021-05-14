Bad Batch Finally Gives Us The Hunter-Omega Relationship We’ve Been Waiting For

9 highlight of Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode 2 ‘Cut and Run’ that you just can’t miss!

The second episode of “The Bad Batch” is a smaller adventure compared to the bombastic debut, but it offers more time to explore some interesting character dynamics a little further. Episode 2 “The Bad Batch” ends the gang and changes the way they worked till now.

Introduction to Cut Lawquane

It’s briefly explained for newer audiences that Cut deserted the Republic army after droids executed his squad, as explained in the “Clone Wars” episode “The Deserter.” He realized that he wants to live a quaint life away from the war that is why he settles at the Outer Rim Territories in the planet of Saleucami. Hence, Cut has a plan to stay low but when the squad needs him, he’s experience more of a personal challenge.

A Personal Challenge

Cut Lawquane’s life on the farm is meaningful for the clones: It proves that life doesn’t have to solve around fighting for a cause. Cut is a family man now, he lives with his wife Suu Lawquane and adopted children, Shaeeah and Jek, He’s a genuinely kind person who’s willing to help those who need it — which is why Cut offers to take Omega in and look after her as his own after she added in the legendary gang. But Cut wants to leave and live a better life than the emperor’s power and restricted codes.

The Big Problem

Cut is getting recognized by the clone troopers and some of the biggest problems in the 2nd episode of “The Bad Batch” are the new rules and restrictions that the Empire is acing across the galaxy. The galaxy is imposing strict restrictions on movements and the people are in trouble. Their aim is to let the people get stuck where they are and avoid a number of crowd that can rise up against them.

The Squad to the Rescue

Unfortunately for the baddies, things backfired. Oppressed citizens rebelled almost immediately, as seen in the series’ first episode when Saw Guerrera’s forces amassed on the jungle planet of Onderon.

Only Star Wars fandom can relate that the Bad Batch squad is finally giving Star wars Rebels vibe when you see them help the citizens for good. Easter egg! They’ll likely keep helping those in need as the series progresses — even possibly joining the Rebel Alliance if they survive that long.

Hunter and Omega

Hunter has kind of adopted into a more father like character to Omega since she joined them in the first episode. He looks after her, is worried about her and takes the better decisions for her as well. Hunter is used to the military lifestyle, he’s just not used to the reckless of a child-minded person. But, Cut and Suu are more understanding and help him understand.

The Troublemaker

The Bad Batch squad is risking their lives everyday trying to fight for the greater good. It was only better for Omega to go with Cut from Saleucami. Omega’s fate depended on this decision. The aim of Hunter was to give Omega a safe, healthy life but little did he know about the troublemaker. Hunter’s decision didn’t stop Omega from making her life decisions on her own.

Omega meets the Lawquane family

When Omega first meets the Lawquane family, she’s immediately excited to be around kids her age. She’s allowed to play for the first time since her time on Kamino was mainly focused on working as an apprentice in the cloning facility. Omega loves the kids of Cut and Suu and spends time with them but her heart lies with the Bad Batch squad and the audience can see it. The reason why she keeps returning to him and the gang even when Hunter is not okay with it.

Omega’s Decision

By the end of “Cut and Run”, We see that Omega chooses the family by her own and decided to be with the Bad Batch for good. She believes that she can take her own decisions and wants to learn to fight like Hunter.

Accept the Adventure

As the episode comes to an end, the relationship of Hunter and Omega took a turn the audience was waiting to happen. A truly dynamic duo comes together for more adventures to come. The little one deserves chance with the Bad Batch.

We felt that this episode helped us understand the massive change the galaxy is going under in regards to new laws and rule of the galactic empire under the two major villains of the story- Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. The episode moved to build the connection between Hunter and Omega, like Father and Daughter, while building upon the other characters slightly. I wonder if, in the next episode, we’ll see Rex and Ahsoka, and perhaps, learn how they saved Gregor and Wolffe.