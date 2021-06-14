Bad Batch Episode 7 Points At Return Of Crosshair

Bad Batch’s new episode come with a Big Bang

The seventh episode of the Big Batch is out now. Let’s start with a good recap: Hunter and his squad (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) and Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang) travelled to Corellia in the previous episode to carry out Cid’s (Rhea Perlman) mission involving a tactical droid. They cross paths with smugglers Rafa and Trace, who are also on the lookout for the same droid. Hunter allows the pair to take the droid, and the episode concludes with the smugglers notifying someone about the whereabouts of the Clone Force 99.

Battle Scars ➡️ Don't miss episode seven of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch , now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/S28ARzRrn4 — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 13, 2021

Now, let’s dive into the highlights from this week’s episode:

The Mystery Man

Following the suspenseful ending of last week’s episode, “Battle Scars” takes no time in revealing the identity of the mysterious person Trace and Rafa contacted – Captain Rex! We had a lot of ideas in the comments, but Rex seemed the most obvious and fitting, so it wasn’t surprising and seeing his signature blue and white armour sticking out from beneath his robes.

Teamwork is the only way 🤝 Episode six of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2E94soJoof — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) June 4, 2021

Cid and the Bad Batch

While he examined the Bad Batch at Cid’s shabby tavern, where Clone Force 99 continues to work odd jobs for Cid to pay off a big debt that is only getting worse thanks to Wrecker and Omega putting heaps of “Mantell Mix” – literally space popcorn — on Cid’s account.

Wrecker’s headaches

The team appears to need a strong win to balance the score with Cid, but there are more pressing problems to deal with in Episode 7 of The Bad Batch. Wrecker’s headaches are becoming worse, and Rex explains that it’s because their inhibitor chips are still active, turning them into ticking time bombs. They need to be removed, and Rex can help, so there’s your “Battle Scars” storyline scenario. The relationship between Wrecker and Omega, on the other hand, serves as an emotional thread.

Trouble on Bracca

The Bad Batch meets Rex on Bracca, the scrapyard planet where Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (easter egg!) takes place, and where Rex believes that a wrecked Jedi Cruiser will allow them to remove the inhibitor chips if they can evade the Scrapper Guild, which controls the planet.

Bracca features harsh yet beautiful aesthetics as well as a tentacled swamp monster that nearly drags Wrecker to his demise. But he’s more at risk from the inhibitor chip, which finally activates almost as a defence mechanism. Wrecker becomes certain that everyone is breaking Order 66 and conducts a manhunt through the abandoned cruiser’s dark quarters and halls.

Wrecker’s Rampage

Fortunately, Rex is able to disable him before he harms Omega, but it’s a good example of the chips’ power: if Wrecker is willing to damage Omega, then the clones whose chips have been triggered have no choice but to follow whatever commands are given to them.

The operation went well. When Wrecker emerges from his still coma, there’s a beautiful moment. Omega refuses to leave Wrecker’s side until he wakes up, and when he does, she shares a little Mantell Mix with him as a charming anecdote. Rex is ready to leave Bracca and bid Clone Force 99 farewell.

Watch: Talk and goodbye to Rex

Rex’s Farewell

But before he does that, he makes sure to pull Hunter aside and let him know that should they ever want to leave the mercenary life, there’s a place for them. With him and similar individuals who hope to topple the Empire before it can assert unfathomable power. A couple of Scrapper Guild members notice this brief moment outside the Venator, and they have every intention of alerting the new regime that they’ve found their rogue clone squad.

We haven’t heard anything about Crosshair, a Clone Force 99 member who rose through the Imperial ranks to become a special forces commander, in some weeks. Now that his brothers have been found, it’s almost inevitable that a tense family reunion is in the works — if not next week, then certainly in the coming weeks.

What are your theories for the upcoming episode?