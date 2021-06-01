Crosshair Or Fennec — Who’s The Bigger Threat For Bad Batch

Brave-Show of Omega & Rampage of the Rancor, Bad Batch Episode 5 brings more to the table

The face-off with Fennec Shand the bounty hunter in the last episode brings the Batch to Ord Mantell. They aim to find out who is the bounty hunter chasing Omega, and why. After meeting the former Jedi informant ‘Cid’ The Trandoshan, they receive a new mission which brings them amid a thrilling ‘Rampage’.

Episode 4 of Bad Batch left us with the unprecedented appearance of Fennec Shand the infamous Bounty Hunter. As much as it turned out to be troublesome to finally save Omega from her grip, The Batch has now decided to counter this threat head-on. In retrospect, it becomes imperative of The Batch to find out why there’s a highly-skilled bounty hunter chasing Omega and who hired her in the first place. As we speculated in our last review of episode 4, the possibility of Fennec’s employee, this episode opens some more windows in the matter. Let’s find out more in detail,

Watch: THE BAD BATCH Episode 5 Breakdown | Ending Explained

Meet Cid of Ord Mantell

The episode starts with Omega receiving her com-device. The last episode must have taught Hunter not to trust the childish tendencies of Omega. Omega seems pretty excited about it. In her defence, everything that has happened with her since she left Kamino, is a ‘first time’ for her.

On the way to Ord Mentall, Echo reminds the Batch of an ‘old friend’ who can provide them with the information they seek. The informant Cid, a green-skinned female of the Trandoshan species is used to be on friendly terms with the Jedi-led Republic before Order-66. The Batch Lands at planet Ord Mantell which was first mentioned in Episode V The Empire Strikes Back. The Planet was already famous for its Hunter’s Gild and slave trafficking and was once visited by Han Solo in Episode V.

Welcome to Cid’s. Episode five of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1ZzEK5XBCn — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 31, 2021

Brainy Omega Gets Compliments

So they found Cid’s place and with her unusual intuition, Omega finds the real Cid. It was fun to listen to Cid, as she acts so cool and like a lead character to a Chuck Lorre comedy show. While the Batch was getting all geeky about Cid’s conditions, Omega brings some real brains to the table. To that, Cid says “Clearly, the kid’s the brains of your operation”. A big compliment for a clone since they are known to be of dunce personality. But Omega is no ordinary clone now, is she..?

Rampage ➡️ Swipe to relive episode five of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/l9v7zEtLvf — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 29, 2021

Cid sends the Batch on a job as the payment for her ‘Mercenary’ favour. Now here things start to get interesting. The mission is to rescue a child named Muchi from Zygerrian slave traders on the far side of the planet. Like I hinted, The Batch is a formidable force to reckon with, but they are not very bright when it comes down to it. They underestimated the Zygerrian.

Related: Here’s Why You Find Those Bad Batch Droids So Familiar

The Batch Got No Slackers

I must mention that here we also get to see the sympathetic side of Clone Force 99 towards the slave kid Muchi. It’s more than just a bounty mission for them. Ever since Omega joined the Batch, they have regularly shown their sensitive side. In all fairness, that’s the most intriguing aspect of the Bad Batch series, it shows how and why clones are not just a soulless weapon to wage wars.

Meet Muchi The Rancor

While trying to execute a feeble plan of Wrecker, The Batch gets captured by the goons of Zygerrian leader. Omega comes to save the day. She sneaks up on the guards and before she got captured, she opens up the cage. An angry wild reptilian species of planet Darthomir comes out of the cage. The Batch soon finds out that the rampaging beast is the ‘kid’ Muchi, the one they were sent to rescue.

The bounty to rescue Muchi the Rancor came on behalf of the infamous galactic gangster Jabba the Hatt. Bib Fortuna, the right-hand man of Jabba knew that Zygerrian slave traders are no easy feat to overcome. They have built up their ranks now that their nemesis Jedi and the Republic is no more to counter them.

In the aftermath of the release of Muchi from its cage, things escalate pretty fast and soon we see Wrecker and Muchi trying to prove their might to each other. Finally Bad Batch succeeded in their rescue mission thanks to the quick tactics of Omega.

Finishing the mission, Bad Batch, Omega and Muchi the Rancor reaches Cid’s resident where Bib Fortuna was already waiting to take back Muchi. See, those two-guard with Bib, they were of same species we saw the Dock Manager Sullustan. Looks like those orc-looking guys can’t be trusted at all.

Cid tells the Batch about the bounty hunter and that’s the first time hears about infamous Fennec Shand. Cid also said that it’s not normal to have a bounty hunter of the caliber of Fennec chasing someone, no more than a bunch of defected Clones. Voice-over for Cid is given by none other than the awesome comic legend Rhea Perlman.

Her very own room❤️ Catch up on episode three of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/qYo0kJGTRE — Star Wars: The Bad Batch (@TheBadBatch) May 18, 2021

There was a Rancor, that Luke Skywalker killed in Return of the Jedi (Episode VI), don’t confuse that with Muchi. That Rancor was Pateesa, and there’s a big timeline gap between these two incidents. The giant you saw, the one Zygerrian leader was riding, was a Brezak, first appeared in Clone Wars. That creature reminded me of those Mountain banshees from Avatar.

Also, I’m a bit worried about Wrecker, since he’s having those recurring headaches, probably due to his malfunctioning inhibitor chip. On a second note, we are likely to see Crosshair in the next episode.

As of now, Crosshair is the biggest threat for the Batch, not as big as Fennec though. What do you think?

Let us know in the comments along with your thoughts about Bad Batch Episode 5…