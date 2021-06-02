HOLLYWOOD

Bad Batch Episode 5: Omega Shines While The Force Flourish

Bad Batch Episode 5
DKODING Studio
Palak Rai

Palak Rai is a professional content writer and graphic designer with four years of experience. She is a film enthusiast as well as a netflix freak. She has directed her own films and worked on sets as well. She has worked with TravelXP, Realm Studios, Fstroke, FizzySnap, Procaffenation and more.

Previous Article
Why Zack Snyder's Zombies Are Much More Terrifying
No Newer Articles