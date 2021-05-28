Here’s Why You Find Those Bad Batch Droids So Familiar

After episode 4 there’s a lot going on in Star Wars: Bad Batch and now’s the time to connect the dots

The 4th episode of Bad Batch brings a new character, a rival who could trade blows with the Batch on equal ground. Who’s visiting from Mandalorian? Who’s being cornered? There’s a lot more going on here and now the time to connect the dots is finally here. The recent episode of Bad Batch titles “Cornered” has lots of hidden clues and information in it and it’s not indicating the possible turnouts in the series. The attempts are, to give you a continuous dose of Deja-vu until you accept the fact that, yes it’s the Legit Stuff, not just a Disney’s ‘extra cheese’.

So it starts with, Wait… Spoiler alerts if you have not watched episode 4 yet, So, Tech is like as he’s always, blabbering irrelevant (but not obvious) stuff while neglecting the real issue with the ship. Now it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that if your ship has taken heavy fire from Empire’s not-so-clumsy blasters, there will be malfunctions. It has happened before many times and Studio does take such complications seriously.

Watch: THE BAD BATCH Episode 4 Breakdown

Pantora it is..

After the crash landing and Omega’s first successful mission, the Batch has decided to go somewhere peaceful, to get rest and strategies for their next step. The uninhabited moon Idaflor gets picked. Yea, we also haven’t heard of it before so we’re counting it as a new planet added in the series for now. But they must gather supplies and refit their ship which was literally one step away from falling apart. So, they decides to make a stop at Pantora. However, their main objective is to scramble the bounty single they now have, thanks to their fight with Imperial Troops at Saleucami.

Now Pantora is a chief moon in the Pantora System, revolving around the planet Orto-Plutonia. The Republic of Pantora was a loyal supporter of the Republic during Clone War. So, the team of 5 including Omega lands at a hanger bay and after Wrecker’s bribe to a Sullustan, Hunter along with Omega and Echo goes to supply run leaving Tech and Omega behind to handle ship maintenance.

A New Threat Unveils

Now, about Omega, if you haven’t figured it out yet, she is the master creation of Kamino under Prime Minister Lama Su. She is an all sensitive clone who has mixed capabilities of all the enhanced clones of Clone Force 99. In simple words, she is a valuable asset for the survival of Kamino’s clone business with newly formed Galactic Empire. And she is not within the Kamino’s research facility. So isn’t this a good enough reason to re-introduce the infamous bounty hunter Fennec Shand?

Sullustan betrays the Batch and informs Fennec in return of credits of course and there comes the threat to Pantora, looking to bring Omega back to Kamino.

Did You Find Those Droids Familiar?

Meanwhile, Hunter found himself struggling to get parts and supplies for their next journey. Echo is wearing a Droid-like getup which caught the eye of the trader and Hunter strikes a deal of 3000 credits selling Echo The Droid.

Now, of course, you found the droids at the shop similar to C3PO and R2D2. But the fact of the matter is, that’s just a similar-looking Droid, nothing more. In the aftermath of attempts to show characters and species which you have already seen in the movies, Mandalorian and the Clone War animated series among others, the hunt to secure Omega begins between Fennec and Hunter.

And She’s Cornered, But She’s Not Alone

Soon, Omega finds out about the real intentions of Fennec who was earlier sweet-talking her to capture without any ruckus. The capture-escape chase of Omega, Hunter and Fennec took me back to The Adventures of Tintin. Anyway, it was not less than fascinating for most of us to watch a real action character into her animated self, but with the same intensity and commitment.

At the end of the chase, Omega gets cornered, hanging from a tower then saved by Hunter. Meanwhile, Fennec ends up killing some of Pantora’s police troops to make her way clear. But as you all know, Hunter is no ordinary clone. He’s the commander of Clone Force 99, the best and mightiest. So, Hunter blows her ship and she’s thrown afar from Omega. But she is still alive and looks more encouraged to pursue her bounty, nonetheless.

About Them Easter Eggs

The episode ends with the quartet leaving the planet with Omega, safe and unharmed, to their next destination Idaflor. Now, I don’t need to say but this was the best episode among the 4 releases till now. We got to see and feel the attachment between The bad batch and Omega as she fills the void left by Crosshair. The emotions of care and maybe love feel a little unnatural for clones although they are the special ones. And that’s the most appreciable characteristic of this series so far.

So, the Bad Batch Easter Eggs everyone’s been talking about after episode 4, let’s hear’em.

It’s most likely that Fennec Shand is hired by clone authorities at Kamino, may be upon the concerns of Prime Minister Lama Su, That Giraffe look-alike alien. Secondly, blue-skinned people of Pantora, seen in many sequels of Star Wars, especially in the “Revenge of the Sith”. The alien species you found familiar, like the depot manager (voice-over by Taran Killam of SNL), those cute puppies (they were not) and the shopkeeper.

Frankly, I believe that if I spelled out every Bad Batch Easter Eggs, blooper, look-alike, or hint from the episode, You, my fellow Star Wars geek, won’t have much to get excited about while watching the next episode. Am I wrong to think that?

Also, I know I have missed a lot of things here, but hey, there are many more episodes to go and we are here for all of them. Give us a break will you..

Anyway, you can tell us what we missed in Bad Batch Episode 4 and what do you think about the events in the next episodes..