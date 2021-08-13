Star Wars: Bad Batch Nails The Big Bang Finale

Welcome to the much-awaited “Bad Batch Finale”. In this article, we will enter episode 15 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch“, which is the first season of the final part 1 (“Return to Kamino”), and we will witness the last gasps of the Clone Wars. So Brace yourselves for the spoilers that are coming!

“You may fire when you’re ready.”

Governor Tarkin spoke his five favourite words to Admiral Lampart, and the city of Tipoca was about to be annihilated. Regardless of the glory or purpose of the Kamino cloning facility, now it’s over. With its stormtroopers marching, the Empire’s need for costly bottled-up troops has disappeared. Star Wars: Bad Batch Episode 15 ends the first part of the season one finale by burning trash. For the soldiers of the Interstellar Destroyer, this is just a day’s work, but for the Clone Force 99, this is their final battle for survival. Or is it?

Here are the highlights from the Finale Part 1:

With the end of the first season of “Bad Batch”, we must wait until next week to see how Hunter and his associates escaped destruction, but today it is clear that the Republic is already dead. Their honor in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is buried alongside the former Galactic Government. All they have is each other. They cannot leave a clone in the wind. Even if he is a clone who has been searching for his blood all season.

Crosshair’s Confidence

Crosshair shows confidence in his former colleagues. No one can leave the other. The Imperial sniper dragged Hunter in handcuffs to Kamino, activating his comlink, because he knew others would come to rescue him. Seeing the sight ordering civilians die, we are concerned that he is eager to prove himself by killing his partner. But we don’t know what happened to that killer’s head.

His prototype Death Troopers easily defeated the Clone 99 force. It was useless to guide them through the secret tunnels of the city.

Back to Kamino

They have more connections than they thought. Omega’s underground passage transported Clone 99 to a previously unknown laboratory. From the very first episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, we assumed the creation of Omega. Episode 15 of The Bad Batch-“Return to Kamino (Finale Part 1”)-does not show all the details. But we learned that the aberrations of her and other clones were deliberately fabricated.

The Bitter Truth

They were supposed to be like this all along. Hunter was the tracker. Tech was the smart one. Wrecker is strong. Crosshair is the shooter. These attributes are not accidental. The Clone force 99 is the 99 experimental force. His mutation is talent, enhanced by Nala Se to build better soldiers.

In the laboratory, Omega slowly gained information. Before the start of season 1 of Bad Batch, her time as Nala’s assistant revealed several Kaminoan secrets. He’s been quiet for a long time, but this week’s episode has exposed his insights. What secret does she have? Do you know more about your gift than was previously revealed?

Hunter’s in Trouble

The answer is not yet ready. The hunter needs to be rescued. Crosshair is calling. The Clone Force 99 is fixed in his old training camp, asking Crosshair to summon his mob death cavalry. Hunter tried to explain the empire horror they saw throughout the season. He tried to explain that Crosshair exhibited hostile behavior due to the inhibitor chip in his skull.

The truth about Crosshair

With many other revelations, Crosshair burst the hunter’s bubble. The inhibitor chip was taken down a long time ago. Maybe you can blame the chip for the initial wave of Jedi deaths, but what the clones do next depends on them.

Hunter shuddered. He couldn’t believe what he heard. The sight begs the clone force99 to join the team and show their loyalty; murdered his dead soldier. But he still believes that the empire is the winner, and it would be foolish to oppose them.

Although Crosshair may have better goals, Hunter is quicker in the tie. He stunned Crosshair, and Wrecker threw his friend on his shoulder. When they ran away, Governor Tarkin uttered his five favorite words.

The Destruction of Kamino and Tipoca City

Bad Batch Episode 15 lets us visit the facility one last time to prepare for the destruction of Kamino. We saw several photos of the laboratory, delivery room, training facility, and restaurant. The city of Tipoca is desolate and lifeless. The ghost town image highlights the huge losses that occurred during the Clone Wars and bad lots. The empire devours planets. They are not interested in people or things about them. These landscapes are only part of his collection. When they get tired of them, they will throw them away.

The question remains – Can the Cross and His Brother Be Reconciled? The inhibitor chip lighting is deeply ingrained in people’s hearts. They can no longer deny the terrible act committed by the sight. But they couldn’t keep it burning in Kimona. Bad Batch episode 15 ends with Crosshair under the protection of Clone Force 99. They will allow you to get out of this situation and worry about your family’s situation in the future.

Good news people for the fellow fans!

Lucasfilm and Disney + have just announced that The Bad Batch will be returning to season 2. This is great news for fans who are eager for more. An episode will not heal the wound between Crosshair and Clone Force 9 but a whole other season can!

