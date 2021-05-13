9 Things That Makes Bad Batch A Worthy Successor Of Clone Wars

Star Wars is back with a Bad Batch! It is so full of ups and downs that you just might lose your mind.

Disney+ Hotstar released the latest Star Wars edition where it continues right after the Clone Wars series had ended. This new edition focuses on the Clone Force 99, a special clone commando squad that includes Tech, Wrecker, Hunter, and Cross Hair. If you did not get excited by these names, We suggest you watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars so that you do not miss the easter eggs. Nevertheless, we’ll tell you. Clone Wars Season 7 introduces the characters with genetic mutation and the group also added ‘Echo’ who was a clone captured by Separatist forces and kidnapped by Cybertech implants.

Watch: Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+

Master Depa is safe

Episode 1 ‘Aftermath’ from Bad Batch Season 1 starts with a recap to the Clone Wars historical day at Kaller at the time of the Revenge of the Sith events. The squad fills in as a support for their Jedi Master Depa Billaba and her Padawan, a youthful Dume aka Kanan Jarrus from the Star Wars Rebel. Easter egg! In the marvellous fight taking out the entire army of the Separatist fight droids.

Palpatine wants the Jedi killed

However, before we can even start celebrating, the Emperor of Palpatine has already declared a hit on the Jedi’s for betraying the Republic and want Order 66 dead. As Billaba is brutally injured, Hunter comes to the rescue for Caleb when Crosshair shoots him but somehow Caleb flees falling dead in a waterfall because Hunter shot him with a blaster gun, make-believe death for Crosshair to calm him but the audience knows that Crosshair won’t be fooled by just that.

The Return to Kamino

Moving onto Kamino, Clone Force 99 gets to know that Obi-Wan Kenobi has been defeated by General Grievous on the planet Utapau. Do we think this is the end of Clone Wars? Yes but there’s more. Echo doesn’t believe that the mission to Kaller was a success when the conversation finally leads up to the make-believe death of Caleb. Crosshair calls out Hunter and they have a rigid conversation. Meanwhile, Echo and Tech are onto something that gives the audience a hint on what’s coming.

The Galactic Empire

Hunter receives a message from the planet Palpatine saying that the Republic is changing into the Galactic Empire and Grand Moff Tarkin arrives on Kamino Prime Minister Lana Su is told that the Palpatine is scrutinizing the clone wars by requiring extra clone troopersrs. The Prime Minister and Tarkin decide to keep control on the expenses of the clones and maintain order. He demands to see the clone’s expertise and productivity himself, putting Clone Force 99 through a battle test.

Clone Force 99 off to Onderon

All things considered, he sends them set for bring down a gathering of assumed Separatists aim on keeping the conflict going in the Onderon area, as a method of evaluating their convenience to the Imperial Army. Before they withdraw, however, Hunter is cautioned by Omega – a puzzling juvenile young lady who fills in as a clinical associate to the boss Kaminoan researcher Nala Se – she trusts Tarkin doesn’t confide in him.

Onderon and the Mysterious Discovery

On Onderon, Clone Force 99 finds the alleged “agitators” are not fight droids but regular folks who drove by Saw Gerrera and battled for the Republic during the Clone Wars. All the equivalent, on the grounds that the clones helped Onderon during the conflict, Saw lets Clone Force 99 go.

Crosshair and Hunter Enmity

Heading back, Crosshair is furious they didn’t finish their main goal.As they contend, Hunter spots and destroys an Imperial test droid, driving him and the others to understand the Empire has been keeping an eye on them. Accordingly, Hunter demands they get back to save her, which was putting him at chances with Crosshair.

A Close Call

Adequately sure, Tarkin has Clone Force 99 captured – having learned of their defiance on account of the test droid on Onderon – the second they set foot on Kamino, alongside Omega. Fortunately, with a little assistance from her and Wrecker, they’re ready to break out, recuperate their hardware and make it back to their boat. Tragically, before they can move away, they experience Crosshair, who was removed preceding their departure and has had the programming of the as yet working inhibitor chip in his mind “heightened,” making him unfailingly faithful to the Empire. A firefight results between Clone Force 99 and Crosshair’s new clone group, with Hunter and the others scarcely getting away just barely.

A Long Way To Go

Incidentally protected, Clone Force 99 and an apprehensive Omega, who’s never been anyplace however Kamino, set out to J-19, with Hunter saying he has a companion there who can help them. Then, back on Kamino, Nala Se advises Prime Minister Lama Su that albeit the “expansion” of Crosshair’s inhibitor chip was a triumph, the other “upgraded” clones moved away, alongside Omega. He alerts all her this mystery for the time being, until they have a superior thought of how to manage the Empire.

The series is more than over, the first episode brought so much more into the story than we could’ve barely imagined. We’re eagerly waiting for Bad Batch’s next episode, are you?

(This article is contributed by Palak Rai)