Bad Batch: Are We Truly Nearing The End

When the Jedi Cruiser Became a War Zone and the Ion Thruster Thunders

The eighth episode of Bad Batch has got some stunning visuals amid the long-awaited reunion. Crosshair returns to the arena as expected and now it’s a fight between the equals. Directed by Christian Taylor, this episode inhibits all the shiny things we were missing in prior episodes.

Star Wars TV series have this observable characteristic of building up the excitement and mood before there’s a blaster battle. The Story Tellers and Directors of this awesome franchise truly respect war for what it is. The dynamic characters like Cid and Rex were turned out to be excellent support constituents to bring the ‘Reunion’ in apprehension.

Watch: Bad Batch – Wrecker Throws A Proton

The batch of Arms Smugglers

The episode beginning brings us back to Kamino where Crosshair informs Admiral Rampart of the presence of the Clone Force-99 at planet Bracca. Like they always do, the Imperial Officer orders to execute the Batch, ignoring the suggestion of Lama Su. I mean seriously, have you ever seen an Imperial Admiral taking things lightly?

Meanwhile, Wrecker is trying to train Omega how to disassemble and arm a thermal explosive. Before the Batch leaves the planet for good, Hunter has got an idea that will bring them unimaginable challenges ahead. He suggests picking some armaments from the wreckage of Jedi Cruiser, to make a fair deal with Cid of course. To our amusement, Echo says that “we are soldiers, not arms smugglers”, but Hunter seems more pragmatic and realistic.

So Many Proton Torpedoes

The idea of Hunter came bearing gifts. Wreaker and Omega find colossal quantity of explosives and proton torpedoes whatever those are. Wreaker seems extra delightful on their discovery and the Batch is now hopeful of the future.

At this time of the episode, we were all eagerly waiting, well, frightened of the surprising entry of Crosshair into the scene. But it was no surprise, more of a disappointment if you ask me. Soon we hear Tech informing Hunter on com, “We’ve got company, it’s the Empire”. Hunter realized it’s more than the Empire, it’s their old buddy and the reunion is now imminent.

Crosshair Arrives with the Cavalry and the War Beings

Crosshair is here and he knows the tactics and ways of the Batch very well. It’s not looking good for the Batch since Crosshair seems a step ahead of them. It’s like the inhibiter chip has made him more ‘leader like’ and agile at the same time. In the middle of Crosshair’s entry to the scene, we found out why Fennec Shand was chasing Omega and who put the bounty on her head. It’s as we expected in our last review, the Prime Minister of Kamino, Lama Su. He seems quite worried about losing his valuable assets Omega in the fight between the Batch and The Empire. To that end, he decides to send another Hunter, one more nefarious than Shand, to pick up Omega.

Crosshair is at Bracca with around 20 storm troopers and they have seized their ship. The next 5 minutes go like “we’ve secured the perimeter”, “We need a covert way out”, “Tap into the coms to track their movements”, “We’ll cut to the artillery deck” and “Nice to see you too, Crosshair”.

The Ion Engine Chamber

Here the episode comes to its best part. The Batch enters into the Ion engine chamber after they nearly got killed by Crosshair, especially Omega. Suddenly they hear the feeble roar of the engine. Tech says “Technically it’s possible”. So, what’s going on is, Crosshair got this insane idea to fire the ion engine and make ‘Omega sprinkled Batch Kebab’ out of the Batch..

It was a scene to behold when the engine comes back online and the way they escape from certain death. Well, you can achieve anything with a couple of thermal explosives, Isn’t it..?

The aftermath of their attempts to escape from the engine chamber leaves Crosshair in bad shape and the batch heading towards their ship to get another surprise.

The Western Quick Draw Showdown

At the ship, the Batch meets for the first time, the hunter Cad Bane in a cowboy hat and similar tone and attitude. We saw an epic quick draw showdown between Bane and Hunter, with Mexican music in the background. It was a very nostalgic scene and it did the job to sweeten the pot for the episode.

Cad Bane is a serious guy, Batch has got no idea who they are dealing with. The end of the episode leaves Hunter to get shot and knocked out and Omega captured, all by Bane.

Hunter wakes up and says “We have to find her”. Omega is their ward and the part of the family, now more than Crosshair. They must do everything in their power to save her, but it’s not every day Troopers they are up against this time…

So what do you think will happen now…? Do you think we are about to say farewell to one of the Batch..? Talk to us in the comment section..