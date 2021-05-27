Avengers Vs Justice League: Marvel’s Parent Disney Now Set To Acquire DC

Can Disney really buy DC in AT&T’s WarnerMedia breakup and revolutionize the Superhero world?

Disney is looking forward to uniting Marvel and DC and become the biggest media company in the world. Disney bought Marvel for $4 billion in August 2009. Now, it’s 2021, and Disney is looking to take over DC. Maybe that unites the two biggest superhero production houses, and even if it doesn’t, it will bring them under the same umbrella.

when can Disney be officially classified as a monopoly https://t.co/Xt22oQXwqe — flor (@yaraflors) May 23, 2021

The scenario is expected after the recent WarnerMedia and Discovery merger. CNBC reported that AT&T’s entire WarnerMedia and Discovery merger is just a stunt to sell the whole thing more simply.

Highest Bidder for ‘WarnerDiscovery’

The deal is expected to be around $100 billion, but with the great price comes this incredible potential of getting Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Films, DC Comics, HBO, HBO Max, and everything that comes with Discovery.

The world has probably never come across such a huge deal. This would be even more significant than when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. So, the giant company that will come out of this merger might be called WarnerDiscovery and is believed to be sold to the highest bidder.

It may not seem like it at first, but the #WarnerDiscovery merger is a big deal, that could rival Disney and Fox. https://t.co/M6Ks4mL0Mt pic.twitter.com/j25QvUtHFf — Comic Years (@ComicYears) May 24, 2021

Who else could be the highest bidders of today if not for Apple, Amazon, Disney, or Netflix? These are only companies that could be expected to pay or instead invest such an enormous amount. Disney is believed to be looking forward to emerging as the conqueror out of all these big fishes.

The House of Mouse Is eyeing market monopoly

Disney seems very clear about its monopolistic idea. Already it owns several movie franchises like 20th Century Studios, Toy Story, and Marvel. The list goes on and on from ESPN to ABC Family Worldwide, and not even stopping there, it owns a part of the famous Technology company, GoPro.

It has become such a big fish in the market today that remembering all the names falling under its radar is a tedious task. And, there might be companies it doesn’t own fully, but then it has equity holdings and some stake in them like A&E, The History Channel, and Vice Media.

One of the most massive media companies in the world, Disney doesn’t feel like stopping. With every company it acquires, it becomes hungrier, and this time it is planning to add the massive DC to its ever-growing list.

Disney can unite Marvel and DC

Reports suggest that Disney aims to acquire DC and unite them with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No matter how fascinating or disquieting it may sound, this could be the case in the near future. Who’s ready for Avengers and Justice League crossover?

Disney, which nearly owns one-third of the U.S. film industry, is believed to outshine Netflix by 2026. And, if it successfully acquires DC, it will have a better shot at Netflix and emerging as a monopoly.

RUMOR: Disney is eyeing to purchase DC Comics to combine it with Marvel Studios



Future films will be developed by Disney, with Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige.



(via @multiversemurph) pic.twitter.com/xrsrcOHNTY — cosmic (@cosmic_marvel) May 23, 2021

The most substantial challenge in this entire process is the U.S. regulatory laws, which do not support the monopolistic nature of the market. So, for now, this appears to be speculation, but if the case turns out to be true ever it won’t let both the Marvel fans and the DC fans sleep.

Though fans have already taken up social media to bring out the possible cross-overs they might see when the same company owns DC and Marvel. Maybe we get to see Avengers facing the Justice League, or perhaps both fighting the Chitauri army or Darkseid together.