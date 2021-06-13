Avengers Are To Be Blamed For Bringing In The Eternals In The MCU

The Superhero folk tale drops on 5th November 2021.

Who are Marvel Eternals? Are they superhuman or aliens? What powers do they wield? Will they be standing against mankind? Did they come after events of Endgame or before? As a diehard fan of the world spun by Marvel Cinematic Universe are you looking for answers to these questions? Let us help you decode this bit by bit.

In the year 1976, Jack Kirby’s comics introduce the world with three different sets of groups that were created by celestial Gods. Namely, Devitants (a notorious class that is known to wreak havoc time after time, for them war is a constant state), Humans, and Eternals (immortal aliens who have secretly been living on Earth for 35,000 years).

Watch: Marvel Studios’ Eternals | Official Teaser

Blame the Endgame

Centuries ago, hundreds of Eternals protected the Earth from these warmongers. Without Eternals, as the comics present, the world would have been swallowed into the doom by Deviants. And there would not be any way to reverse the damage. The official synopsis from Marvel Studio suggests that events of Endgame have pushed this new team of superheroes out of their cryosleep. And now, they unite with humankind to fight against the less evolved evils.

Who is who?

President of Marvel Studio Kevin Feige at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con introduced this new lot of Superheroes. The ones who are all fashioned up to save the world yet again.

Richard Madden as Ikaris

The “Game of Thrones” fabled character “Rob Stark” was played by Richard. In the MCU series, he will be playing as one of the powerful leaders of Eternals.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now."



Salma Hayek as gender-swapped Ajak

Kirby introduces Ajak as male in the iterations of “The Eternals”, but the movie will feature Ajak as female. Like Ikaris, Ajak can fly and teleport. More or less, all the Eternals have identical superpowers.

Angelina Jolie as Thena

Jolie will be portrayed as a super speedy and tough fearless warrior. She secretly harbors the romance for the formidable adversary of Eternals named Kro.

Don Lee as Gilgamesh

The amazing “Train to Busan” movie fabled actor goes by several names like Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He is exiled by Zuras (father of Thena) for often swinging by the humans.

Lauren Ridloff for gender-swapped for Makkari

Ridloff plays the first deaf character of MCU (quite inclusive of the platform). She is an impatient speedster.

Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo

As per comics, Kingo has amassed sword skills from Samurai. He is established as most skilled in his field. However, it is expected the movie will tweak the character a bit.

Lia McHugh as gender-flipped Sprite

This Eternal possess the power to alter his appearance. He looks like a young boy but in reality, one cannot derive his age. He is way too old than teens.

Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos

The character is portrayed as the wizard of engineering and inventions. He was the one to forge the sword for Kingo. Just like others, he is fast and muscular.

Gemma Chan as Sersi

She adores Human Beings was pleased to live between humans in New York. Originally, Jolie was considered for this role.

Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman

He is the non-eternal, though skilled in the art of the sword. He is a physicist who will later be recognized as Black Knight.

Barry Keoghan as Druig

This “aloof loner” is a cousin of Ikaris. Flying, teleporting, and manipulating atoms are his key skills.

The mosaic of the Marvel Eternals Superhero is awe-striking. Hope the movie will be too.