Avengers 5 Leak Shows Superheros Gearing Up For Secret Wars

In a latest, rumors of Avengers 5 are making rounds within the MCU fandom. And the event will be none other than Secret Wars.

Secret Wars is one of the greatest events in Marvel comics. And with the MCU about to introduce the mutants and the Fantastic 4, Avengers 5 is picking up a lot of buzz in the fandom. And the news is it will have the Secret Wars arc.

#Loki's finale tossed Loki and the TVA into "a different place" and "a different timeline!"

The first mention of a multiversal war was in Loki. If you remember, Miss Minutes mentioned how a breach in a timeline can lead to a Nexus event which will ultimately take the shape of war among multiple universes. This had led fans around the world to conjecture that the war being spoken about here is none other than the Secret Wars event. Now, what is Secret Wars?

Secret Wars in Marvel Comics

1985

The Secret Wars was the first event of Marvel comics. It was a limited series that ran from 1985 to 1986. In it, the superheroes and villains were transported to a different world and made to fight against each other as a part of entertainment for an all-powerful villain known as Beyonder. He creates a warzone after summoning not just the Avengers and their foes but also the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and their enemies too.

Doctor Doom is a special mention here since he tries to overthrow the Beyonder, steal his power, and use it to conquer Earth. In the end, however, both Beyonder and Doom are defeated by the superheroes.

Many superheroes undergo alteration in their status quo as a result of the war. Most importantly, Peter Parker receives his famous black suit which is a living symbiote, the same one that later latches onto Eddie Brock and becomes Venom. And since venom is now in the MCU (remember the droplet that remained in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home), this makes for an effective path for the MCU Secret Wars.

2015

A tribute to the original Secret Wars storyline, this one is more terrifying. Marvel upped its ante via the “Time Runs Out”. In it, Marvel showed the destruction of the entire Multiverse and rewrote it with new changes to its continuity. In it, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the New Avengers were involved in a threat of multiversal proportion with multiple realities colliding. This storyline is what led to the Secret Wars 2015. In this one, the Beyonders race, which lives outside Marvel’s multiverse, called Omniverse, is destroying the multiverse to form its own new reality. The MCU, known for its improvisations, might as well borrow from both 1985 and 2015 Secret Wars plots to develop its Avengers 5 storyline.

Secret Wars in the MCU

The Multiverse has opened in the MCU. So the first step towards the occurrence of a multiversal war is complete. However, there are many more steps that Marvel has to take in order to lead to the Secret Wars storyline. However, we do have two very important characters who will play a huge role in an MCU Secret Wars event. And they are Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch. We all know that Wanda has the power to alter reality at will. In the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, we even see Strange asking Wanda about the multiverse. So she must know more than Strange. This makes them both necessary components in a multiversal event.

The Leak

As far as other characters are concerned, Reddit user u/Ryantcairns [tweet below] shared a leaked poster of the updated superhero roster of Marvel Studios Phase 4. In the poster, we have Thor in his new blue-gold avatar. We also have Jane Foster as female Thor. On the left, we can make out Ms Marvel while on the right we have a new male Black Panther. We also have a grown-up Groot that according to Vin Diesel will be alpha Groot, Groot’s most powerful version.

Leaked poster shows new Thor and Jane Foster armour, plus a potential new Black Panther

The New Recruits

We have Shang-Chi as a new Avengers member, something that we already realized in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene. From Eternals, we have the Black Knight and Sersi. We will also get America Chavez in the Doctor Strange sequel.

We will also have Moon Knight and Blade as the more dark superheroes. She-Hulk will also be arriving this year. Of course, we cannot have a multiversal event with the one who was the reason the multiverse was breached i.e. Loki. And all these are not even half of the total number of superheroes that we will get in the MCU Secret Wars AKA Avengers 5 movie.

Russo Brothers are in Talks to Direct MCU's "Avengers" Secret Wars

The New Superheroes of MCU

The leaked poster only has those characters that have already been cast in the MCU. The X-Men and the Fantastic Four still remain as necessary components yet to be cast. However, there are rumours of a ton of cameos from these two groups in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But they will probably be variants. Or “what if” they aren’t? We leave you to your deductions.

John Krasinski reportedly may have filmed scenes as Mr. Fantastic for #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness. It seems like Krasinski could be playing a variant version of Mr. Fantastic from another universe.



(Source: @The_Illuminerdi) pic.twitter.com/63RWBR3Vk4 — Cinematic Hub (@Cinematic_Hub) January 15, 2022

In conclusion, we will leave you with the movies scheduled for release from 2023 up till 2025 that will lead to Secret Wars AKA Avengers 5. 2023 will bring The Marvels (Feb 17), Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (May 5), Ant-Man 3: Quantumania (July 28), and Blade (November 3). In 2024, we will have Deadpool 3 (in the MCU, yes), Fantastic Four, Spider-Man 4, and Captain America 4. In 2025, we have Shang-Chi 2 and the X-Men movie.

So the soonest that MCU Secret Wars can arrive on the big screen is during mid-2025. Because only when all these superheroes have arrived will Marvel be able to develop a Secret War storyline. They have already started working on it probably considering how huge it is going to be.