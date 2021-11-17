Arnold Schwarzenegger To Play New MCU Villain

The Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger could be the latest antagonist joining the MCU roster, he might go on to become The Ghost Rider.

Marvel Cinematic Universe continues its spree of adding big names to its roster. It is not surprising as Marvel is always on a hunt for A-list actors. This time, sources suggest that Marvel is in talks with Arnold Schwarzenegger and he would be part of the roster soon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken with Kevin Feige about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. https://t.co/6jVGZ5CU1R — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) November 9, 2021

Schwarzenegger in talks with Kevin Feige

The Terminator legend is one of the most popular actors this generation has ever seen. Known for some of the most dominant roles in the movies, the news of Schwzaneger joining the MCU has already made the fans go crazy.

While the fans were still overjoyed with Angelina Jolie becoming the part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe along with several huge stars in Eternals, Marvel decided not to let that joy vanish and continues to sign the biggest stars in the industry who have won the box office as well as the fans’ hearts.

Schwarzenegger is also the most popular bodybuilder this generation has ever seen. He is often known for the exemplary awards he has won and several marvellous roles played in his long yet charming career, especially The Terminator. Also, he is not only popular for his acting and winning awards, but he is also an extremely popular politician too.

Sources from The Giant Freakin Robot suggest that Schwarzenegger is in talks with the MCU president, Kevin Feige regarding being part of the franchise. Still, there is no official information or signing of documents as of now. While it’s a common practice at Marvel Studios to talk to big actors before every new phase starts, this is a HUGE one.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – The new Ghost Rider

Though this is not the first time Arnold Schwarzenegger is in news for being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fans started speculating what role he would play the last time he was in the news and this time is no different.

From Mr. Freeze to Ghost Rider, take a look back at the TV and movie roles of #TerminatorDarkFate stars Arnold @Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, @IamGabrielLuna, and more. https://t.co/YqzecX7B43 pic.twitter.com/2NL7JsMdg2 — IMDb (@IMDb) November 1, 2019

The way he delivers his lines and his body language makes him outstand all the villains that have ever existed. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a part of Batman & Robin when he played Mr Freeze. And, similarly, he could be an amazing choice for villains in the upcoming Marvel movies.

Being an actor who has spent a lot of time with a motorcycle in several roles he could be a great fit for Ghost Rider. But, there are chances with his career becoming a little slow he might look for a role that is small and less time-consuming. Though, Marvel hardly has any role that doesn’t require time or requires anything less than your 100 per cent, as all the roles lead to another in the future movies.

Is Arnold really in talks to join @Marvel? Who do you want to see @Schwarzenegger play in the Marvel universe? Tell us, NOW!@GFRobot https://t.co/0RVQIi1B8l pic.twitter.com/4GGaqU3Ald — The Arnold Fans (@TheArnoldFans) November 11, 2021

MCU fanbase will exponentially increase

So, thinking of future Marvel movies with a touch of such an actor with a huge Hollywood history seems like an asset that any production house would die for. Adding a star who has such a long history would not only fascinate the MCU fans or millennials, but also some old fans, fans who would love to see Arnold taking on a new role in a new franchise.

Undoubtedly, Marvel has all the reasons in the world to sign someone with so much dominance in the industry. This would take the productions to the new height and the fanbase of Marvel Studios will exponentially increase.

The Governator in the MCU?



Legendary former bodybuilder, Governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly in talks to appear in the MCU – after speaking with Kevin Feige about a yet-unspecific character.#ArnoldSchwarzenegger #Marvel #MCU pic.twitter.com/jz9GHM9eHT — S35 Film (@Studio35Film1) November 10, 2021

The internet, especially the Marvel fanatics have gone crazy after this rumour started swirling around. And, this gives all more reason to Marvel to try and finalize the deal with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the shortest notice.