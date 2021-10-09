Army of Thieves: Zack Snyder Brings Less Zombies And More Romance

After collaborating with the Snyders of the zombie heist film Army Of The Dead, Matthias Schweighöfer has now helmed the Army of Thieves movie which is a prequel to the zombie movie.

WATCH: ARMY OF THIEVES | OFFICIAL TRAILER

ARMY OF THIEVES WILL BE A PREQUEL TO ARMY OF THE DEAD

Zack Snyder’s Army-verse that he has been building for the past two years has now come to fruition. After breaking streaming records with Army of the Dead, the Man of Steel director has produced Army of Thieves which serves as a prequel for Dieter- the safecracker we saw in Army of the Dead. Dieter who is played by Matthias Schweighöfer has directed Army of the Thieves which will take a look at his origins and how he gains a reputation for cracking safes.

Dieter returns.



This is one of those rare occasions when a movie connected to a universe doesn’t follow the same genre as the original. While Army of the Dead was a zombie-based movie, Army of Thieves is a rom-com mixed with action. Army of Thieves is a prequel set amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States.

A PREQUEL WITH A DIFFERENT GENRE

The film has been in development since well before Army of the Dead released its first trailer. The movie, which was announced alongside the anime prequel series, Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, marks the expansion of Snyder‘s new multimedia franchise on Netflix following the success of his original film. The official synopsis reads as,” In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.’’

AN ACTION-PACKED ROM-COM TO EXPLORE DIETER

He is joined by Game of Thrones and Fast and Furious star Nathalie Emmanuel as his love interest. The film also stars Guz Khan as the getaway driver. Army of Thieves is a prequel set amid the backdrop of a zombie outbreak in the United States. “I just finished a prequel for my character, so everything is in that film,” Schweighöfer has said of the movie. “But the biography was that Dieter was – I can’t say that because it’s a spoiler alert. You will love the prequel. His way to America is awesome. It’s crazy.”

NETFLIX GOING ALL-IN WITH ZACK SNYDER

The story is written by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten. Hatten had also written the original Army of the Dead as well as John Wick 3. He is also attached to write John Wick 4 as well as the animated prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas which stars Joe Manganiello. Netflix has gone all-in with the Snyders. After Army did well for Netflix, the streamer signed him up for his Star Wars-inspired sci-fi space adventure movie- Rebel Moon, which is currently in production and will be written by Hatten and Kurt Johnstad who had co-written 2007 hit 300 alongside Snyder. He had also written the 2017 film Atomic Blonde starring

Charlize Theron. The film releases globally on 29th October 2021.